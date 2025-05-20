Ethereum Hits All-Time High with $908 Billion in Stablecoin Transactions

A monumental milestone for blockchain finance was reached when Ethereum registered an on-chain stablecoin transaction volume of an never-before-seen $908 billion in April 2025.
The figure that Techinasia got for us not only highlights stablecoins’ ever-closer integration into the real-world financial system but also underscores that system’s clear preference for Ethereum and, by extension, for the EVM technology it uses.
These new highs denote a distinctly noticeable increase in not just blockchain activity itself but in the way that stablecoins are now being used within that activity. This development increasingly highlights stablecoins as an important bridge between decentralized finance and traditional finance.
USDC Takes the Lead, But the Market Broadens
Although Ethereum’s stablecoin volume reached unprecedented levels in April, a closer examination demonstrates that one particular token is driving much of the forward momentum: USD Coin (USDC). Over the last half-year, USDC has been responsible for in excess of $500 billion in transaction volume on Ethereum. To say this is substantial is an understatement. It is certainly the most significant thing that USDC has done in its short life. With a price that is supposed to remain at nearly $1, and a purported backing of real dollars, USDC driving this much volume on Ethereum is really saying something.
USDC was once viewed simply as a pair to the much more dominant USDT, but it is increasingly seen as a contender for first place in the regulated stablecoin race, especially among institutional customers and enterprises that want something more transparent and compliant.
However, USDC wasn’t the only stablecoin that contributed to the surge. Decentralized alternatives like DAI—governed by the MakerDAO protocol—showed significant trading volumes, alongside recent entrants like USDS. This diversity points to a growing demand for different stablecoin flavors that suit different user needs, whether it’s using an off-chain or on-chain stablecoin, or a stablecoin designed for the multi-chain world we live in.
The stablecoin market seems to be shifting from a winner-takes-all model to a more subtle ecosystem of assets driven by different purposes. This is due to investors and consumers becoming much more sophisticated.
Big Tech and Fintech Drive Enterprise Adoption
The high transaction volumes on Ethereum are not happening in a vacuum. Several major technology and payments companies are exploring or piloting stablecoin-based solutions.
Facebook, now known as Meta, is allegedly testing a payment system that uses stablecoins on its messaging platforms. Stripe, a worldwide payment infrastructure provider, is reportedly integrating stablecoins into its cross-border business payment operations.
This trend is gaining traction: stablecoins are increasingly no longer just a vehicle for crypto speculation and are now more often being utilized for the practical, everyday use cases that crypto proponents have long promised. Whether for instant payroll, international transactions, or consumer payments, the reliability and speed of stablecoins offer a compelling alternative to legacy banking systems—especially in the many regions around the world that suffer from volatile currencies and/or slow settlement times.
The robust developer community at Ethereum, combined with its long-standing compatibility with enterprise tools and DeFi protocols, makes it a natural fit for such integrations. Even with competition from faster or cheaper blockchains, Ethereum’s stability, tooling, and network security continue to make it the platform of choice for enterprise-grade stablecoin applications.
Ethereum Reinforces Its Role as the Stablecoin Backbone
Alternative Layer-1 chains like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB Chain may be rising, but stablecoin action occurs primarily on Ethereum. Not only was the April record of $908 billion in stablecoin transactions an affirmation of the adoption of these digital dollar proxies, but it also underscored Ethereum’s still-central role in the global financial infrastructure.
The ecosystem is committed to heaps of scalability—through innovations like rollups and Layer-2 solutions—that further consolidates its long-term allure. Elusive as it may be, the mainnet won’t reach its promised beacon until full Ethereum service, with all its appealing features, is available to all users. Obvious advantages (much lower gas fees) and unavoidable side effects (much reduced demand for ether) take most of the thunder out of innovations like rollups and layer-2 solutions.
Ethereum is ideally situated to be at the center of the next generation of programmable money, as payment systems and value-exchange mechanisms are modernized and made native to the blockchain by governments, enterprises, and financial institutions.
Ethereum’s stablecoin economy is now processing close to a trillion dollars each month. That’s not an experiment. It’s a fast-growing, foundational layer in global digital finance.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!