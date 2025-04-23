Ethereum Faces Pressure as Whales Move Funds and ETFs Bleed Out

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum finds itself in a turbulent environment characterized by some large movements by crypto whales, a steep drop-off in interest for Ethereum exchange-traded funds, and an uptick in general investor uncertainty.
While the overall crypto market is showing renewed signs of life, Ethereum seems to be heading sideways, if not down, as it is once again confronted with the specters of rising transaction fees and an alleged lack of “finality” in its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
In the last 24 hours, two huge whale wallets have done something they haven’t done in a while—moved their Ethereum. Those movements have led to all sorts of conspiracy theories, with some folks suggesting that if these whales are moving their ETH, then something big is about to happen to the price.
Whale Wallets Wake Up: Old ETH Heads to Exchanges
The most prominent transactions are now being associated with addresses that computer forensic analysts are confident belong to the Ethereum Foundation and that have received ETH from the Ethereum Foundation at various points in time, including during the original 2015 ICO. These transactions and others like them are often several hundred thousand dollars or more worth of Ether being sent somewhere. That somewhere is usually a centralized exchange when it’s not being sent to another address that we don’t know much about.
This address recently sent just over 1,000 ETH—specifically, 1,001 ETH worth about $1.58 million—to the Kraken exchange. This transfer appears to be part of a pattern of moving Ethereum from an address that had been dormant for six years but reactivated in March. Since then, the address has sent 12,891 ETH—a little more than 12% of its current balance—to Kraken and Cumberland, a trading firm that deals with institutions. The average price for the transfers has been around $1,668 per ETH, which is slightly below the price for the Ethereum futures contracts that trade on several of the same exchanges.
In a separate transaction, venture capital firm Paradigm also sent a considerable amount of ETH—5,500 coins worth $8.68 million—to Anchorage Digital, a prominent institutional custody and brokerage platform. This was the first time in nine months that Paradigm had moved a large amount of ETH, and since January, the firm has sent a total of 96,955 ETH (around $301.5 million) to Anchorage, making the transfers average out to $3,109 per coin.
Particularly those directed toward centralized exchanges or brokerage platforms, these transfers often precede market activity such as liquidations, swaps, or redemptions. While not definitive proof of a push to sell, they do suggest a changing mood among long-term holders and institutional players that could impact the market’s upward momentum.
Ethereum ETFs See Record Outflows and Weakening Demand
In parallel, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that concentrate on Ethereum are having persistent capital flight. On April 21, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $25.42 million. More telling, though, is that on that same day, none of the nine listed ETFs could report any net inflows. This is in sharp contrast to the strong inflow trend that Bitcoin ETFs are currently enjoying.
ETF assets under management (AUM) in Ethereum have decreased to an all-time low of $4.53 billion. Investors have yanked about $1.1 billion from these funds in the last seven weeks, and the speed of that exit isn’t exactly showing signs of a slowdown.
Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is leading the exit, having suffered the steepest decline, and it has reduced its assets significantly. Meanwhile, BlackRock’s proposed spot ETH ETF would carry a fee of just 0.25%, a 10th of Grayscale’s charge, making Grayscale’s product look cost-prohibitive by comparison. Of course, ETF prospects that might one day offer spot prices directly have put the kind of upward pressure on ETH’s price that, coupled with falling assets, almost makes Grayscale’s Trust look like an ETN.
Aside from costs, Ethereum is also enduring a narrative that is growing stale. The staking-as-yield hype has collapsed; there are no strong new use cases to take its place; and the absence of persistent regulatory clarity from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has many investors looking elsewhere for clearer growth narratives to latch onto. They’re finding those narratives in other assets.
In addition, the absence of staking yield from Ethereum within ETF structures makes it a less enticing choice relative to on-chain staking or those blockchain ecosystems that are competing for Ethereum and are offering better returns and utility.
In a marketplace where Bitcoin keeps on commanding the news with institutional adoption and fresh all-time highs, Ethereum is poised to lose its positioning as the reigning altcoin. Unless the Foundation and the wider ethos can find a way to redeliver investor interest with comparative financial products, work through the obvious regulatory daylight to, uh, secure our future, or otherwise school the entire crypto world in the virtue of holding a bunch of Ether, the current exodus seems likely to continue apace.
Presently, Ethereum finds itself at a critical juncture. This former trailblazer in the world of decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, and on-chain infrastructure must now reaffirm its reason for existing—or it might soon fade into the background of a fast-changing digital asset landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
