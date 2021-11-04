Dogs of Elon Presale Is Close to Selling Out, Last Chance To Buy

November 4, 2021

Amid the NFT and meme coin hype, Dogs of Elon is one of the highest anticipated projects currently on the market. Their presale is over in 4 days, but by the looks of it the available tokens will run out first.

What Is Dogs of Elon?

Dogs of Elon is an NFT project featuring a full collection alongside an ERC-20 token called $DOE. It is a CryptoPunks alternative that’s themed around everyone’s favorite K-9 and Elon Musk.

It’s the perfect collection for the meme coin holder and their $DOE token is perfect for the crypto speculator.

The Dogs of Elon team has been in the news recently for burning over $500,000 worth of $DOE tokens to show their appreciation to the community and reduce the overall supply of the token.

Moreover, Dogs of Elon recently donated over $120,000 to #TeamSeas, a charity partly led by Mr. Beast that’s dedicated to cleaning our oceans.

JOIN THE $DOE PRESALE

Dogs of Elon are currently hosting a presale for their $DOE token. The presale will last for only 6 more days and there are only 82 million tokens left.

The minimum amount one can purchase is 300 $DOE for the price of 0.004 ETH (roughly $17 at the time of writing)

Follow us on twitter @themerklehash to stay up to date with the latest cryptocurrency news!

Originally Published on The VR Soldier

About The Author

Mark

I'm a 28 year old cryptocurrency entrepreneur. I was introduced to Bitcoin in 2013 and have been involved with it ever since.Fun Fact: I mined cryptocurrency using my college dorm room's free electricity.