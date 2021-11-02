Dogs of Elon Burns 10 Million $DOE Tokens, Valued at $500,000

Today, the Dogs of Elon team announced on their telegram that they have burned 10 million $DOE tokens, worth $500,000. The team has provided an Ethereum transaction as proof of the BURN.
What Is Dogs of Elon?
Dogs of Elon ($DOE) is an emerging NFT and crypto project that is aimed at the meme coin hodlers. The project features an NFT collection featuring everyone’s favorite canine along with a $DOE token that can be traded on exchanges.
Why Burn Tokens?
The first question that might come to your mind is why burn $500,000 worth of $DOE tokens? For those aren’t familiar, burning tokens is a great way for projects to increase the scarcity of their tokens which in turn projects a value increase on each individual token.
Burning tokens is a great way for teams to show their dedication to the project and reassure investors that they will be able to recoup their initial investment.
Source: The VR Soldier