Dogs of Elon donates $120,000 to #TeamSeas

In yesterday’s tweet, the Dogs of Elon team announced that they have donated $120,000 Mr. Beast’s charity #TeamSeas. This comes amid an earlier donation of $20,000 to the Binance Charity.
What Is #TeamSeas?
#TeamSeas is a charity led by Mr Beast and Mark Rober – a Former NASA and Apple engineer. The charity is dedicated to cleaning up 30 million pounds of trash from oceans, beaches and rivers by January 1st, 2022.
At the time of writing, #TeamSeas already removed over 4.3 million pounds of trash from our environment.
Dogs of Elon $120,000 Donation
Dogs of Elon donated to #TeamSeas by using a platform called The Giving Block, the #1 crypto donation solution which provides a way for nonprofits and charities to fundraise Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
The donation was done via an Ethereum transaction coming directly for the $DOE Deployer address.
Such a thoughtful donation from a relatively new crypto project is a great way to spread positivity and support our irreplaceable planet! Moreover, this further speaks to the credibility and potential of Dogs of Elon as a solid project whose team has their skin in the game.
