Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) Holders Begin Migrating to Everlodge (ELDG) – Here’s Why

One trend that has been gaining momentum recently is the migration of holders from Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) to exciting new projects like Everlodge (ELDG). This groundbreaking platform, poised to revolutionize the real estate market, has been gaining mass appeal for several compelling reasons. Keep on reading to find out what those reasons are.
Dogecoin (DOGE): Still Lacking Real-World Utility
Due to its charismatic beginnings, Dogecoin has gained widespread attention and a dedicated community. However, some Dogecoin holders are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios into projects with greater utility and long-term growth potential.
In recent Dogecoin news, Elon Musk’s recent denial of the speculated “X coin” has sparked community discussions. In fact, it has prompted some speculation that Dogecoin could be implemented into X soon.
But, even bullish experts predict that the Dogecoin price could reach $0.098 at its peak in 2023. Therefore, holders are becoming more discerning and seeking cryptocurrencies that offer real-world applications, innovative technology, and sustainable development.
Polygon (MATIC): Way Below $1
The migration of Polygon (MATIC) holders to other projects with greater long-term growth potential highlights the evolving nature of the crypto market. Even though the Polygon crypto value soared to $1.53 in February, for the rest of 2023, it has been on a downtrend.
Recently, the Polygon Network announced a zkEVM upgrade named Dragon Fruit (ForkID5). This upgrade is essential to improving Polygon zkEVM’s usability, programmability, and DAO capabilities.
However, analysts in the field foresee the Polygon price sitting between $0.79 and $0.87 within Q4 of 2023. This may cause some holders to look at other projects with long-term upside potential or better fundamentals.
Everlodge (ELDG): Changing the Real Estate Market
Everlodge (ELDG) aims to solve long-standing issues within the real estate market using blockchain technology. Its innovative approach allows property co-ownership, lending backed by property NFTs, and an ecosystem of rewards. This concept has captured the interest of investors who see the potential for real-world application and disruption in the real estate sector.
To clarify, Everlodge will build a unique property marketplace that digitizes and mints luxurious properties like villas or hotels into NFTs. Afterward, it fractionalizes these NFTs. Therefore, users no longer need a high net worth to invest in them. Instead, anyone can fractionally own a hotel on the blockchain for prices as low as $100.
Additionally, Everlodge allows users who co-own properties on the platform to use their property-backed NFTs as collateral for obtaining short to medium-term loans. As a result, it brings a new level of accessibility and liquidity to real estate investments.
Unlike Dogecoin and Polygon, the native token of Everlodge, ELDG has real-world ties to the $280T real estate market. Plus, it will provide holders with governance, staking rewards, and more. It is now in Stage 2 of its presale, costing just $0.016. However, experts foresee it rising to $0.035 before its presale ends and a further 30x growth on its launch day – excellent ROI.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.