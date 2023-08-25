Dogecoin (DOGE) and Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) Aim for Growth as Crypto Bulls Favor Pomerdoge (POMD)

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) are aiming for growth. At the same time, Pomerdoge is catching the interest of crypto fans who believe in its potential. These tokens have their own plans, showing the many sides of crypto.
In this article, we’ll look into what Dogecoin (DOGE) and Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) want, and why people are excited about Pomerdoge.
Summary
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) future is uncertain due to technical worries and community split.
- Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) enters GameFi with BabyDogeChess, a token-burning chess game.
- Industry experts are optimistic about Pomerdoge, and believe it could reach a price of $1.00 by the end of 2023.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Unsure About Its Future Due to Technical Worries
Dogecoin (DOGE) is going through a tough time as a top developer worries about changing how it works. This got the community’s attention when Marshall Hayner, from Metallicus, asked if people wanted to “stake” Dogecoin (DOGE). The results showed that 39.9% liked the idea, but 60.1% didn’t.
Mishaboar said that changing too quickly, like moving from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), is risky for Dogecoin (DOGE). He stressed the need for careful research and shared worries about PoS causing problems.
Although PoS has some good sides, like using less energy and faster deals, he thinks it’s not worth the trouble for Dogecoin (DOGE). Laws and too much control are also worries for Dogecoin (DOGE). So, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) future is uncertain now, and people are deciding which way to go. Moreover, Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at $0.0627. That’s much lower than its highest price ever, which was $0.74.
Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) Explores GameFi Through BabyDogeChess
Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) is getting into the GameFi business with its new game, BabyDogeChess. The game is playable on the BNB Chain testnet, and allows players to use Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) tokens to battle each other.
What makes Baby Doge’s (BABYDOGE) Chess game unique is that it can lead to token burns. When players lose a battle, their Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) tokens are burned, which reduces the total supply of tokens. This helps create a deflationary effect, which can potentially increase the value of Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) tokens.
The game is still in its early stages, so it is unclear how it will affect the price of Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) in the short term. However, the initial price appreciation of 2.5% following the announcement is a positive sign. Ultimately, the success of BabyDoge’s (BABYDOGE) game will depend on its gameplay, user experience, and marketing efforts.
Pomerdoge (POMD): A new meme coin with real-world utility
Pomerdoge is a new meme coin that is quickly gaining attention for its unique blend of meme-inspired charm, and tangible utility. Unlike other meme coins, POMD has a strong focus on real-world applications, such as NFTs, play-to-earn gaming, and a marketplace for virtual commodities.
The Project ecosystem is still in its early stages, but has already made significant progress. The P2E game will be playable soon, and the Pomerplace marketplace is expected to launch shortly after. The POMD token is currently available in the presale at $0.009, and is expected to rise in price as more tokens are sold.
The P2E gaming industry is booming, and around 10 million people were actively playing as of March 8, 2023. Thus, the project is in a good spot to benefit from this growth. Industry experts predict that POMD could reach a price of $1.00 by the end of 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.