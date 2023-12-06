$DOGE Surpasses New Yearly High At  $0.1054 In Celebration Of 10th Anniversary

Over the last twelve-day period, $DOGE prices remained within a consolidated range of $0.06562 to $0.07129. Following this period, market momentum strengthened, propelling prices beyond the established range.
Dogecoin has now achieved a new yearly high at $0.1054, reflecting a substantial 16% surge in a 24-hour period. This surge aligns with the celebration of Dogecoin’s 10th anniversary today and the highly anticipated Doge On The Moon Event.
Community celebration of 10 years of Dogecoin, on Spaces today at 6PM CST with @djdoge69 – join in and share your best memories from 10yrs of Do Only Good Everyday and remembering where it all began. https://t.co/nSgkoB262d pic.twitter.com/8Jkp9u2dZg
— Dogecoin (@dogecoin) December 6, 2023
In an exciting development, Astrobotic plans to send a physical Dogecoin to the moon as part of the DHL Moonbox via ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket on December 23, 2023. Initially funded by the Dogecoin community in 2015, this mission symbolizes a collaborative effort, and the recent price surge signals a positive impact.
The Dogecoin community is also commemorating Dogecoin Day today, marking the launch of Dogecoin by software programmers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus on December 6, 2013. Originally introduced as a sarcastic meme coin, Dogecoin remained relatively stable in price throughout its first seven years.
$Doge Price Action To Watch
Notably, Dogecoin experienced its lowest price since inception on May 6, 2015, reaching $0.0000869. The cryptocurrency gained significant attention following statements from Elon Musk on January 28 and 29, resulting in a remarkable 339% surge in value to $0.032642 in January 2021.
On May 8, 2021, Dogecoin briefly reached its highest price since inception at $0.682 per coin. Presently, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1054, achieving a new yearly high as the community celebrates a decade of Dogecoin’s existence.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
