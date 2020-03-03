Does gaming help improve crypto adoption?

Mass adoption of cryptocurrencies has been the holy grail for fans of cryptocurrency for ages.
But what will bring mass adoption of bitcoin and other alt coins? Will it be a killer app? New crypto laws? Or perhaps …. Gaming?
One of the fastest growing sectors in crypto is gaming: games on blockchain, sports betting with crypto, and other related ideas.
Let’s take a look at each sector and see how gaming helps improve crypto adoption.
Blockchain Based Games.
Blockchain based games have exploded in popularity. God’s Unchained — a trading card game — raised $15 million from a seed round. They’ve also sold over $6.2 million in card packs — all so that future players can participate in a God’s Unchained tournament worth half a million.
Could this help adoption?
The numbers don’t lie. With $6 million worth of card packs sold and an additional fifteen million raised from seed investors — adoption is certainly an outcome. Especially if those players are new to the crypto space.
Perhaps regular gamers saw how fun this game was shaping up to be. Or perhaps they saw that by playing games like that on the blockchain they could earn money (by earning new cards or simply selling their cards when their value rises). This would motivate them to join.
When new players join the crypto game community they must, naturally, join the crypto community as a whole — by buying and selling cryptocurrencies.
It sure seems like blockchain based games help improve crypto adoption.
Traditional Sports/Games
Blockchain based games might help crypto adoption — as seen above. But what about traditional sports and games?
Turns out that crypto and blockchain are quickly changing and disrupting sports too.
Famous entrepreneur Mark Cuban owns the Dallas Mavericks — a top tier American Football team. It turns out that the Mavericks have partnered with Bitpay so that they can accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.
This is great news for people who enjoy both BTC and attending Mavericks games. But it’s also good news for new adopters in general.
People new to BTC may find that bit of news curious — and investigate crypto. It also sets a precedent for other sports companies and franchises to try accepting cryptocurrencies.
But the real adoption is coming from crypto and sports betting sites.
A recent article reads: “Bitcoin betting and cryptocurrency gambling have become more attractive due to fast deposits and withdrawals, low fees, and a larger selection of games that can be played using Bitcoin and altcoins.”
These sports betting sites allow fans of traditional sports/games to bet on them from almost anywhere in the world. And since they’re using crypto — their bets are faster and more secure.
Card Games
Much like traditional sports, card games are also feeling the disruption of crypto. Millions of people around the world enjoy a bit of Poker, Blackjack, Texas Hold’em and other card games. But online card games might suffer from mistrust. Is the house playing fair? Are other players cheating?
Blockchain in card games helps verify that everyone is on the same field. Cryptocurrencies help make transactions fast, smooth, and involve fewer fees. One news source even called crypto “a godsend” for the online gambling industry.
Adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in online card games has even begun reaching a fever pitch. The competition is fierce. One article reads:
“In response to the increase in competition, the best bitcoin poker sites are offering more benefits and higher guaranteed prize pools and bonuses to attract new players and high rollers.”
Not difficult to see that online card games are indeed attracting adoption.
The Answer is Yes
It sure seems as if every sector of gaming is improving thanks to crypto adoption.
- Blockchain games are bringing in new users through incentives of collecting cards and selling them for profit.
- Sports betting sites are bringing in new users through lower betting fees and fast bets.
- Online gambling is bringing in new users by verifying fairness.
Yes indeed, gaming of all sorts is improving crypto adoption now and in the future. Who knows, soon enough using a blockchain may very well be part of our everyday lives. Wouldn’t that be something?
