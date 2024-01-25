Despite The Decent Market Bearish Drag, 80% Of $OP Holders Remain In Profit 

The beginning of this week witnessed a decline in the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization, impacting various digital assets, including OP, the native coin of the Ethereum-based layer-2 Optimistic Rollup network.
Amid the broader market downturn, $OP experienced weekly losses exceeding 17%. Despite this, a significant portion of token holders demonstrated resilience, maintaining profitable positions.
$OP has been on a notable uptrend recently, driven by the robust and widely adopted Optimism’s OP Stack technology. Numerous Layer2 projects have embraced this technology, with many already live on its mainnet, testnet, and several awaiting deployment.
According to data from Intotheblock, even with a nearly 20% price decrease in the last 7 days, the majority of $OP holders, surpassing 80%, remain in a profitable zone.
This resilience is attributed to the presence of long-term investors who have adeptly navigated the market’s volatility, contributing to the positive trend observed for this cryptocurrency asset.
