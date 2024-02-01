Defying the odds Pushd (PUSHD) presale continues to rocket as Celestia (TIA) & Ethereum (ETH) Whales lump huge profits in early

Pushd (PUSHD) has everyone talking, some people do not know much about the project and this article is here to fix that. Pushd (PUSHD) is a decentralized project that will tackle online shopping using blockchain technology to spruce up the idea to something that now has investors looking to be a part of the new project as soon as possible. Pushd (PUSHD) is also alluring to investors in projects like Celestia (TIA) and Ethereum (ETH), they can not take their eyes off Pushd’s (PUSHD) profit projections.
Celestia (TIA) is the decentralized market’s introduction to modular blockchain networks. Celestia (TIA) is a deviation from the monolithic blockchains we are used to, but it highlights the flaws in the monolithic blockchain system and offers modular solutions. Celestia (TIA) allows people to create their own blockchain with minimal resistance. The world was introduced to Ethereum (ETH) in a white paper written by Vitalik Buterin in 2013 which finally launched officially in July of 2015 and has been going well ever since. Ethereum (ETH) is a layer 1 open-source crypto project that is used to execute smart contracts. Ethereum (ETH) is also used as a platform for other crypto projects that grow the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem.
Experts do not back Celestia (TIA) for 2024
Holders of Celestia (TIA) are now investing in Pushd (PUSHD). Celestia (TIA) might not have seen this coming but Pushd (PUSHD) just has a better profit projection and Celestia (TIA) holders also want a slice of the pie before it runs out or, in crypto terms, exponentially increases in value. In the last 24 hours, Celestia (TIA) has lost 11.7% of its trading volume and holders see this as a cause for concern. Experts have also chimed in to say that Celestia (TIA) might be a good project but for 2024 they see more potential in Pushd (PUSHD).
Ethereum (ETH) holders are leaving
Ethereum (ETH) is a project that has been around for a while. Some holders got in when the project was valued at a much lower price than it is now and they have watched it grow. These holders have a knack for spotting great projects and now they have set their eyes on Pushd (PUSHD). In a month, Ethereum (ETH) has only grown by 3% and it is just recovering from a dip below the line, experts say there are more dips to come.
Pushd (PUSHD) has investors looking in awe
Pushd (PUSHD) is the new project that has everyone talking. Word of its profit projection has gotten out and is spreading. Everyone wants to be a part of the future blue-chip company. Pushd (PUSHD) will be the first decentralized online shopping arena. Users will be able to buy and sell using crypto tokens. Users will have the privacy the decentralized world promises, lighting-fast transactions, the lowest transaction fee and more. Pushd (PUSHD) is now in its fourth presale stage and is selling at $0.08. Investors want to get in before this presale stage sells out.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.