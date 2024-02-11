DeeStream (DST) vs. Binance Coin (BNB) and Hedera (HBAR): New Strategies Creating Powerful Crypto Narratives

The crypto world is maturing. The tech is moving away from innovation for its own sake into leading real-world solutions. Several tokens are now considered “utility tokens”, coins with actual use and intrinsic value. Hedera (HBAR) and Binance Coin (BNB) are two of the more exciting utility tokens, while DeeStream (DST) is bringing blockchain technology to real-world streaming apps.
Binance Coin (BNB): Driving the world’s largest crypto exchange
Binance trades close to $80 billion per day. This makes it hands down the largest crypto exchange, and its native Binance Coin coin (BNB) is now the third-largest coin by market cap (excluding stablecoins). Investing in Binance Coin (BNB) is just common sense. The chances of Binance Coin (BNB) going anywhere are slim to none, and even if somebody could unseat it, there would be fair warning.
Binance Coin (BNB) is not the world’s fastest-growing coin, but it’s as stable as a gyroscope in terms of crypto, and Binance Coin (BNB) is arguably one of the best invest-and-forget coins available.
Hedera (HBAR): the non-blockchain blockchain
Karl Benz’s first internal combustion engine car ran on ligroin, a solvent. That did not mean every other car had to, and the petrol engine evolved as standard. This is Hedera’s (HBAR) innovation. This new crypto chain is distinctively not a blockchain. It still operates cryptographically and is still tradable in Binance, but Hedera (HBAR) is its unique invention, challenging the blockchain concept as we know it without distorting its purpose.
Investors love Hedera (HBAR), and its price has doubled since September last year. The world seems to be getting on board with the revolution Hedera (HBAR) offers dApp developers.
DeeStream (DST): drawing investors with new streaming solution
Streaming is everywhere and ubiquitous, one of the largest industries in the world, but a fatal flaw: none of them are decentralized, and each one has a management structure setting terms and conditions in place, making content creators dependent on the unilateral whims of the corporate overlords.
With DeeStream (DST), there are no corporate overlords: those who own the token, own the platform! DeeStream (DST) is the world’s first peer-to-peer streaming service where creators and fans can get together on their own terms, and there is no need to kowtow to onerous demands or fear demonetization or shadow bans.
This is what hundreds of thousands of content creators and millions of viewers have been begging for for decades now. Finally, with the DeeStream (DST), it is here. Investors can get in early during the presale with tokens available at $0.035.
Conclusion:
There has never been a wrong time to get into crypto, but right now is arguably one of the more exciting times to invest as the market finally matures into what it can be. Investing in Hedera (HBAR), Binance Coin (BNB), and especially the DeeStream (DST) presale, could just be the investment move to see a crypto portfolio grow exponentially.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.