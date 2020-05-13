Cryptocurrency Guide for College Students

Cryptocurrency or popularly coins can ruin the financial technology world. Or to be more accurate, it already has! Cryptocurrency revolutionizes the very concept of money. This is not only limited to sending and receiving payment. It extends to investing and other aspects of money too. Сryptocurrency today has a market value of almost over a whopping $820.6 billion. Its investment value justifies hiring academic writers and asking them- do my science homework. But remember to do thorough research before you invest in coins.
Coins have been in the news of late. The media coverage, combined with the COVID-19 crisis, has transformed the concept into the mainstream. This is the guide to help college students know what the hoopla is all about.
What Separates It From Services Like Paypal?
This is plenty of characteristics of cryptocurrency that make it truly unique. This includes things like the use of blockchain and crypto technology. But the main thing that really stands for a cryptocurrency is that it is decentralized. It is a money system that no single institution or organization can entirely own. This is possible since no one can modify the rules or records by themselves. This concept of a distributed ledger is what the term blockchain refers to. This makes it hard for anyone to stop or control or modify the money one has. There is no central server that a party can alter and affect. Every user, in its essence, acts as a central server by itself. The last thing I would like to mention in this context is the lack of intermediaries. One doesn’t need institutionalized permissions to send or receive money. Coins are becoming popular every day. You might feel like asking – can I use coins to pay to do my math homework? And soon, the most probable answer will be a resounding yes!
What Is the Role of Blockchain in Coins?
The entire network gets informed about any transaction. But it is only after the confirmation of the payment the changes are reflected in the balances.
The concept of confirmation is crucial to cryptocurrencies. In fact, coin transactions revolve around this idea of approval. Transactions can be forged only till the confirmation takes place. But once confirmed transactions couldn’t be reversed. It becomes a part of the transaction record, the blockchain.
It is in the process of transaction confirmation that miners come into the picture. This is the task that is reserved for them in the whole cryptocurrency network. Their work is to indicate transactions as legitimate and genuine. Then this information is distributed to all the network nodes. Nodes add transaction details to the database. And the transaction becomes a part of the broader blockchain.
In return for their computational function, miners get tokens as compensation. It will give you some extra money if you serve as a coin miner. It would be suitable to say that miners assume the single most crucial role in a coin transaction.
How Do You Buy Cryptocurrency Coins?
You can pay for some coins with fiat US dollars like Bitcoin. Others want you to pay for their value through another cryptocurrency.
The first step to buy coins is to set up a wallet. This usually comes with an account on a cryptocurrency exchange. In such an exchange, you can pay for coins with a conventional fiat currency.
