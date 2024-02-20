Crypto Rally: Whales From Ripple and Solana Look To Diversify With Algotech Presale

The recent cryptocurrency rally has seen Bitcoin cross the $50,000 mark, and each of the top 10 cryptocurrencies rallied by at least 3% in the last week. While there has been lots of buzz about a crypto rally ahead of the Bitcoin halving event, several whales in Ripple and Solana are divided on whether this current rally is sustainable over the long term or whether they should invest in newer projects. On the question of What coin should I buy in 2024? Algotech ($ALGT). seems to be the leading answer.
Solana: Network Outages a Big Issue
After Solana started February with a blockchain freeze that lasted five hours, it has impressively recovered most of its losses. Solana has experienced 9 outages since 2021 with a total downtime of over 150 hours, and several whales are considering the long-term implications of this for both the network and their stakes in it.
Reduced activities on Solana DeFi and less demand for its meme coin are two further proofs investors are using to weigh their long-term involvement in the project.
With the current 500% increase since October 2023, investors are cutting their losses and moving into newer projects like Algotech ($ALGT).
Ripple vs SEC: A Battle Was Won, but the War Is Still On
Ripple increased about 4% this week as investors remained optimistic about a move back to $1. While this move can be fuelled by a positive response from the RippleVs SEC case, things could go awry if twists and turns occur on the SEC’s claim that Ripple should have registered XRP sales to institutional investors as a security under Section 5 of the US Securities Act. the total supply of Ripple (XRP) being 100 billion also does little to help its cause. To put it in perspective, Bitcoin has 21 million total supply, and Ethereum has 120 million. What happens to Ripple in the near future remains to be seen, but it seems a little bleak.
Analysts See Algotech as One of the Best Coins To Buy in 2023
While these two cryptocurrencies face uncertainty in the future, investors are looking for other safer and more secure projects to invest in. Algotech (ALGT). has come up on several lists of What are the best Cryptocurrencies to invest in 2024.
The platform, which was created to solve many of the limitations of manual trading, has seen massive adoption due to its focus on algorithmic and automated trading. Investors seeking to diversify beyond tokens alone have started looking into Algotech because of its solid infrastructure and focus on transparency, and the first stage of its presale, which raked in 1.1 million in two days, proves that the buzz is real.
Analysts predict that the global algorithmic trading market will reach about $27 billion by 2028, and Algotech (ALGT). is positioning itself for a substantial share in the market cap.
Some of the technologies employed to foster emotionless trades include Machine Learning, AI, and Data analysis, and its ALGT token is one way to offer investors a chance to buy one of the best crypto projects in 2024.
The ALGT token is currently trading at $0.04, and several analysts predict the price will jump to $0.15 at the end of the presale.
For more details about this project:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.