Crypto Presales Are The New Meta: ETFSwap (ETFS) Tops List Of Tokens You Should Add To Your Portfolio 

Crypto presales have become more popular in this bull run as they are one of the easiest and cheapest ways for beginners to build a portfolio of valuable tokens.
These crypto presales are also popular because they allow crypto investors to acquire crypto assets at a minimal price while potentially making astronomical gains from this endeavor. This makes presales appealing for crypto newbies looking to enter without a significant financial outlay.
With so many crypto presales launching, how do you decide which one is best for you? Well, industry experts have made the choice for you by researching the best crypto presales to invest in. After careful consideration, these experts have declared that ETFSwap (ETFS) is a must-have in everyone’s portfolio.
Why ETFSwap (ETFS) Is Top On The List
The ETFSwap (ETFS) token immediately caught the attention of these crypto experts because of the innovative technology that the ETFSwap team is introducing into the crypto space. ETFSwap (ETFS) provides retail investors easy access to Exchange traded fund (ETF) trading opportunities using blockchain technology.
Traders can maintain on-chain anonymity as Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements are non-mandatory on the platform. This underlines how ETFSwap (ETFS) has prioritized its users’ privacy by allowing them to operate anonymously while trading these ETFs.
ETFSwap (ETFS) users will have various categories of ETFs in which to invest, including leveraged, commodity, fixed-income, and crypto ETFs. These ETFs offer exposure to sectors such as technology, healthcare, energy, or commodities, meaning users can spread their risk and potentially enhance their returns.
The private sale round for the ETFSwap (ETFS) token recently concluded, with the team raising an impressive $750,000 from just two institutional investors. This achievement further testifies to the DeFi platform’s long-term potential and the confidence that institutional investors have in the project’s vision.
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) Has Raised Over $10M Through Crypto Presale
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) is a fresh ERC-20 token designed to represent how Elon Musk would have developed Dogecoin (DOGE). However, Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) is not only about showing respect; it aims to pioneer a movement towards a greener and more environmentally friendly future for meme-based tokens. Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) holders can also stake their tokens and stand to earn a staking yield of over 2000%.
Early investors also have the opportunity to benefit significantly from rewards spread out over two years, with a significant 12.5% value of the total supply designated for rewards in just the first year. The token’s current price is $0.00022; however, it is expected to increase after the short presale period concludes.
This token is a top pick because Dogecoin (DOGE) Day is coming up on April 20, and the hype could drive up the token price.
Slothana (SLOTH) Aims To Top Viral Meme Tokens
The newest viral meme coin on the Solana blockchain is Slothana (SLOTH). There is an increasing interest in meme coins, and those who invest in them can reap massive gains. Slothana’s (SLOTH) appeal is that it aims to surpass the success achieved by Bonk (BONK), Dogwifhat (WIF), Slerf (SLERF), and Book of Meme (BOME) in recent times.
The project provides a simplified presale approach for investors to purchase Slothana (SLOTH). Investors simply transfer 1 SOL to the designated address, and they are airdropped 10,000 SLOTH. This method simplifies the investment process and enhances access for a broader group of investors.
Time To Go All In On ETFSwap (ETFS)
With the increasing demand for the ETFSwap (ETFS) token, crypto experts project that the first presale stage will sell out sooner rather than later. Each token is currently selling at $0.00854, with the price expected to double in the next presale stage. Therefore, the best time to invest in this ground-breaking project is now!
For more information about the ETFS Presale:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.