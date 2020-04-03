Crypto Gazette Ledger Nano X Giveaway: Lucky Readers Can Win Ten Cold Wallets

Crypto news platform Crypto Gazette prepares a giveaway scheduled for the end of April. Ten lucky readers can easily win a Ledger Nano X.
Crypto Gazette aims to guide its readers through the crypto industry, which is set to revolutionize the world. Cryptocurrencies and the underlying technology, the blockchain, have been disrupting the world already, and lots of analysts have also been highlighting the fact that during the global crisis in which we are, the enormous advantages of digital assets and the blockchain will shine the most.
The Covid-19 pandemic has people living in fear and uncertainty is growing with each passing day, as the number of infected people is exponentially rising all over the world.
Cryptocurrencies are set to replace fiat money
Fiat money has become a dangerous weapon these days, and more countries are working hard to disinfect the banknotes, in order to prevent further spreading of the virus.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that Bitcoin was created for this – for this very type of crisis that the world is currently faced with. Analysts have been speculating that Satoshi Nakamoto’s main reason for creating Bitcoin was to build a new disruptive financial system that’s supported by greater resiliency.
“The good news is that Bitcoin was built for this… Bitcoin is amazing – it’s global, it’s inflation-proof, it is digital. It’s the money that people need right now in this moment,” Armstrong said.
One of the main goals of the crypto industry has been mainstream adoption, and it is believed that this will intensify in 2020. Despite the huge crypto market volatility, interest in cryptocurrencies has been on the rise, and more people are seeing a safe haven in Bitcoin and the digital assets.
Crypto Gazette gifts ten Ledger Nano Xs to lucky readers
Crypto Gazette online publication wants to support this massive goal of mainstream crypto adoption and reveals fresh and accurate crypto-related news to finance enthusiasts, highlighting the importance of economic freedom.
In order to show the massive gratitude for readers’ support over time, the crypto-oriented publication is gifting ten Ledger Nano Xs to readers at the end of April.
In order to enter the contest, readers have to follow three simple rules:
- Post about the Crypto Gazette contest on Twitter
- Follow Crypto Gazette on Twitter
- Enter the e-mail address
“We are giving away 10 Ledger Nano Xs, which will be shipped from Crypto Gazette after Ledger refused to hold funds. The winner will be chosen at random via e-mail once its confirmed they tweeted, followed and subscribed, most importantly we need your email to notify you if you’ve won or not,” Crypto Gazette posted on their website.
Ledger Nano X is a cold wallet that can safely keep users’ digital assets and prevent hackers from stealing their coins. Such a device comes with lots of advantages, but the main ones include the highest level of protection and security, the ability to store up to 100 applications, Bluetooth availability, allowing mobile use via smartphones, and more.
Enter the Crypto Gazette giveaway contest to enjoy a chance of winning one of the 10 Ledger Nano Xs.
About Crypto Gazette
Crypto Gazette website provides readers with real-time crypto-oriented news and analysis on the current state of the crypto market. Readers can also enjoy the latest updates on the projects behind the most important digital assets, but also on issues from politics, economy, exchange rates, stock exchange quotations, and financial markets in general. Crypto Gazette is a Google News Approved website.
About Ledger Nano X
The Ledger Nano X is the most secure hardware wallet that manages users’ crypto anywhere, anytime. The cold wallet ensures the highest standard of crypto security and the flexibility of a straightforward use.
