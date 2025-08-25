Trump-Linked World Liberty Finance Token $WLFI Set for Sept. 1 Launch: All You Need to Know

World Liberty Finance (WLFI) is officially launching its much-hyped token, $WLFI, on the Ethereum mainnet. Trading goes live September 1, 2025, at 12:00 UTC. The debut begins with DEX liquidity before rolling out to major centralized exchanges.
The Trump family–connected project isn’t just making waves because of the name behind it. Futures, unlocks, and listing rumors have crypto Twitter buzzing. And the math? It paints a clear picture of what’s about to hit the market.
Binance Futures has already jumped in. The platform confirmed the launch of the WLFIUSDT perpetual contract under USDS-M and USDT-M pairs in pre-market mode.
This means traders can discover prices and hedge positions before spot trading opens. For a token tied to a major political family, early price action could set the tone for September’s headlines.
Supply: 100 Billion $WLFI
The total supply is 100B WLFI. That number won’t change. What matters is how much actually trades on day one.
- October 2024 presale: 20B WLFI sold at $0.015
- Second presale: 5B WLFI at $0.05 after demand spiked
Combined, early investors hold 25B WLFI. But they can’t sell all of it at once.
- September 1 Unlock: Only 20%
Here’s the big reveal: only 20% of presale tokens unlock on Sept. 1.
That’s 20% of 20B (4B) + 20% of 5B (1B) = 5B WLFI max hitting the market.
Founder, team, and advisor allocations? Locked. No tokens for them yet. Vesting schedules haven’t been published.
Wallet Limits Could Shrink Float
Community forums claim a 10,000 WLFI per wallet cap for initial claims. If true, circulating supply could be far below 5B. Some estimates put it at under 1B WLFI for day one.
That’s a huge deal. A low circulating float often means volatile price action—especially with futures trading open.
Here’s where WLFI breaks from typical token launches.
The remaining 80% of presale tokens won’t follow a fixed cliff or vesting timeline. Instead, unlocks happen through community governance votes.
This governance-driven schedule means any future supply shocks—positive or negative—depend on when the community votes to release more tokens.
Founder, team, and advisor allocations fall under the same rule. No unlock date until governance says so.
The Market Data Snapshot
From CoinMarketCap data and pre-market trading:
- Pre-market price: $0.44
- Total Supply: 100B WLFI
- FDV: $44B
- Presale 1: $0.015 → 29x
- Presale 2: $0.05 → 8.8x
Early investors holding $0.015 WLFI? Sitting on nearly 29x gains—if prices hold.
Why This Launch Feels Different
Most token generation events (TGEs) follow strict unlock timelines—monthly cliffs, quarterly vesting, predictable supply inflows. WLFI throws that playbook out.
The governance-led model means.
1. No guaranteed unlock dates.
2. Price action depends on voting.
3. Surprise rallies or dumps possible after each proposal.
That uncertainty could attract speculators looking for volatility—especially with Binance Futures listing in pre-market mode.
Key Dates to Watch
- Sept. 1, 2025, 12:00 UTC: DEX liquidity live, WLFI spot markets open.
- Sept. 1 onward: Binance Futures contracts trade before spot.
- Future Dates: Dependent on governance votes for next unlocks.
Maximum of 5B WLFI unlocks Sept. 1, but wallet limits could shrink float to under 1B.
At $0.44 pre-market, FDV sits at $44B. If prices spike on low float, expect extreme volatility before more tokens hit circulation.
https://twitter.com/worldlibertyfi/status/1959004565585445109?t=JN9yHGfQEK8-IVHZU_aJBw&s=19
With presale investors sitting on 8x–29x gains, a low initial float, and governance-controlled unlocks, WLFI’s September 1 debut could deliver one of the most-watched token launches of the year.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
