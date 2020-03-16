Crime Stopping AI

Artificial intelligence, or as it’s more commonly known AI, is being put to use in many important fields. One of the biggest applications of AI is in crime fighting and prevention. AI utilizes many techniques in trying to predict where crime will happen next and help law enforcement get to that area before anything can happen. An approach that AI uses to track where crime will happen next is based on “broken windows” policing which target patrols to hotspots with high rates of minor crime like vandalism and theft. These little crimes create bigger crimes as lawbreakers tend to get more bold after getting away with small crimes making them more important to keep an eye on.
Crime prediction software adapts existing AI models using historical crime data. A current example of a working prototype is Predpol, developed by LAPD and UCLA, forecasts hotspots for minor crimes based on recent police reports targeting patrols down to a 500 square foot area. Yet another large way that AI helps with tracking felons and securing areas is with mass surveillance. By instantly cross-referencing data from 911 calls, CCTV footage, and criminal records, AI lets police act more quickly to stop crime. AI can detect criminals with facial recognition – AI scans faces on CCTV cameras and photos to identify people. Tracking doesn’t stop with just faces however, it continues onto license plate readers and even something known as ShotSpotter which listens for gunshots and automatically alerts law enforcement with a location. AI isn’t stopping with being solely digital however – AI is coming to the sidewalks and streets with an astonishing invention to keep tabs on lawbreakers. The Knightscope K5 is an autonomous robot that patrols the streets – weighing in at a crushing 500 pounds and standing at 5’ 2”, it’s built like a tank.
