Chainlink (LINK) and Toncoin (TON) Holders Buy Into the Newly Launched Pushd (PUSHD) Presale

Cryptocurrencies have proven to be a valuable investment for many traders. This is why many investors are always on the lookout for projects with the potential for high returns. The strategy of many veteran traders is to buy into solid projects in their early stages for significant gains on their investment.
Some cryptos that have shown the profitability of this strategy are Chainlink (LINK) and Toncoin (TON). Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized blockchain network that connects off-chain databases to the blockchain. Toncoin (TON) is a third-generation blockchain allowing for very fast, low-cost transactions.
Experts are tipping another coin to take a similar trajectory as these two assets. What is this new coin and why are traders crazy about it? Let’s dig into the fine details.
Chainlink (LINK): Connecting the Blockchain and Beyond
With much of the world’s oldest and most relied-on databases being off-chain, Chainlink (LINK) works to power smart contracts using information from these off-chain databases. It tries to solve interoperability, one of the problems of older networks, which makes it attractive to developers and investors alike.
So far, its value stands at $13.9 and has grown over 10,000% on its launch price, reaching highs of $41 per Chainlink (LINK) back in 2021.
Toncoin (TON) – Finally Delivering on its Potential?
Toncoin (TON) experienced a rough start to its development, following regulatory challenges from the SEC. Nevertheless, independent developers and enthusiasts would rise to the occasion to make Toncoin (TON) what it is now, even after its founders, the Durov brothers of the Telegram social network, left the project.
The coin has depreciated by some 1.12% in the last year, dropping to around $2.4. The ultra-cheap lightning-fast network seems poised for a bullish run, but top analysts remain sceptical.
Pushd (PUSHD): The Amazon of Web3
Pushd (PUSHD) is a rising ambitious new project that leverages decentralized technologies to fix classic problems of online marketplaces like delays and high fees. It is a user-friendly peer-to-peer web3 marketplace changing the landscape of the extremely valuable global e-commerce sector and online retail industry.
Upon launch, Pushd (PUSHD) will maintain low fees, onboard users without lengthy KYC procedures, and offer instant deposits and withdrawals. It will also accept a variety of cryptos, with a zero-commission swap service, allowing users to exchange different tokens at no extra charge. All of this is in a decentralized, transparent and secure system.
Investors who join in the phase 1 presale by purchasing the Pushd (PUSHD) now will receive governance rights and a portion of all transaction fees on the platform. Its prospects offer investors the opportunity to get a future blue-chip crypto at a low price.
While Chainlink (LINK) and Toncoin (TON) could see a price upsurge in the future, it is clear why holders are buying into PUSHD. Given its real-world utility, rewards for investors and growth potential, we highly recommend checking out PUSHD.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.