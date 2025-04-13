Celestia’s ‘Mammothon’ Showcases Next-Gen Web3 Innovation Beyond DeFi

The modular blockchain platform, Celestia, known for its ability to separate consensus and data availability, has just closed its largest hackathon yet.
Called ‘Mammothon,’ the event pulled together over 3,900 developers working on more than 100 different project submissions, a significant first for the network and a clear indication of its burgeoning developer ecosystem.
Unlike many crypto hackathons that tend to feature DeFi clones or derivative applications, Mammothon stood out for its diversity and ambition. The projects showcased a wide array of use cases, ranging from journalism and cybersecurity to social networks and quirky onchain experiments. The event underscored Celestia’s capacity to serve as a platform for experimentation outside of traditional crypto verticals and tap into new areas of innovation enabled by its modular design.
A Showcase of Originality and Real-World Potential
Some of the notable projects include zkMedia, which is a zero-knowledge-based proof tool designed to help journalists and digital creators verify the authenticity of images onchain. It offers real-world utility and aligns with the growing demand for digital integrity, as it helps with the increasingly prevalent issue of verifying AI-generated content and images that have been modified in any way.
Weave manages all of the user’s crypto social identities across multiple platforms from within a single interface. It handles one of the more practical issues in Web3—managing between the different platforms—and does so in a way that should simplify the identity management problem that we were all worried about.
PrivaCT was another project that attracted notice for its attempt to confirm regulations on website security certificates. In trying to do this, it adds a layer of trust and transparency to something very fundamental to web infrastructure.
Website security certificates are fundamental to trust on the web. If I send you information, I want to be sure that it will only be read by you, and it’s the kind of thing that a lot of people want (and need) to be sure of when they’re doing private, or confidential, business over the web. These security certificates are the kinds of things that I want to be able to trust.
Many entries highlighted the real-world applicability of their projects. Xora Social wants to create a privacy-first, completely onchain social network, while XO Market is a platform for conducting prediction markets in a permissionless manner. By far the most unusual project was Lazy Dev, which seeks to gamify open-source software contributions by using zero-knowledge proofs to ensure that only those developers who have made meaningful contributions to public codebases receive rewards. This project was awarded the prize for the most innovative idea.
A Platform Enabling Novel Design Spaces
A clear narrative emerges from these projects: Celestia’s architecture is not just enabling more of the same, but is unlocking new design spaces that are attracting novel ideas. Use cases are being explored that go far beyond financial products, and this seems to indicate an ecosystem that is now maturing and ready to host an even broader range of applications.
The hackathon also comes when Celestia is experiencing a number of external developments that could further boost its relevance. ZK rollups are in ever-growing numbers turning to Celestia for data availability and, like the others, leveraging Celestia’s infrastructure to build ever-more scalable and secure applications. The most recent attention-grabber was the launch of Initia, a rollup built on Celestia, and its accompanying airdrop. But even without such finishes, it seems like Celestia is utterly inescapable if you’re working somewhere in the rollup space.
Long-Term Conviction Amid Market Volatility
Kinto and Abundance are projects that are integrating Celestia’s data availability layer into their own architecture, which indicates that there is demand from infrastructure teams building data-centric apps. Yet while the price of Celestia’s token, TIA, is down nearly 88% from its all-time high, this has done little to dampen enthusiasm among developers. They are as focused as ever on building the next big thing, fueled by the desire for long-term impact over the prospect of making fast money.
The overall message from Mammothon is unmistakable. Even as the market stays turbulent and token prices yo-yo,basic infrastructure projects like Celestia seem to be magnetizing not just a run-of-the-mill developer crowd but good developers with real ideas. Celestia now has application-development teams, plural, working with its modular stack, which is built to serve the kind of app ghetto that a blockchain is. And that, in turn, amplifies the actual-message-not-hype focus over at Celestia. Building is what these developers are about. By contrast, Mammothon and its satellite projects are about not getting trapped in the hype that sometimes surrounds a blockchain project.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!