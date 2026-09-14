CATE Crosses 125K Holders And Gains Gate Perpetuals

I've watched dog-themed tokens dominate every meme coin cycle for so long that I stopped expecting anything else, until CATE showed up to seriously challenge them.

Over the past week, it's done something I genuinely didn't see coming: it crossed 125,000 holders, got listed on Gate with 20x leverage perpetual futures, bots, and copy trading, and is up more than 50% today alone.

Dogs have owned this corner of crypto since Dogecoin first made memes into money. I think cats just found their opening.

Cats Are Finally Having Their Meme Moment

There's a specific kind of cultural inertia that's kept dog coins on top for years now, Dogecoin built the template, Shiba Inu scaled it, and everything since has basically been a variation on the same joke. What I find genuinely interesting about CATE's run is that it isn't trying to reinvent that formula, it's just applying it to a completely different animal with its own internet mythology behind it.

Cat memes have arguably been bigger than dog memes on the internet for longer than crypto has even existed, so in a strange way CATE feels less like a knockoff and more like a market finally catching up to a meme culture that was always there waiting to be tokenized.

How CATE Actually Started, From A Kitten Video To A Coin

The origin story here is part of why I think this token has more staying power than the average pump.fun launch. CATE traces back to a video Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, the actual Shiba Inu whose photo became the face of Dogecoin, posted of a rescued kitten. That single post was enough to spark something in the Dogecoin community, and a token appeared within hours, branding itself explicitly as the "cat sister of Dogecoin."

I think that lineage matters. It's not just riding cat imagery in a vacuum, it's directly tying itself to the same emotional well that made Dogecoin culturally resonant in the first place, which gives it a built-in audience that already understood the joke before the token even launched.

Gate's Listing And Why Perpetual Futures Change The Game

What actually turned this from a niche pump.fun coin into something crossing my radar this week is Gate's decision to expand its CATE offering. The exchange had already opened CATE spot trading, but this past week it went further, announcing CATE perpetual futures with up to 20x leverage, alongside trading bot and copy trading support. I don't think people appreciate how much a perp listing changes a token's trajectory. Spot trading only lets you bet on a token going up.

Perpetuals bring leverage, short interest, funding rate dynamics, and an entirely new class of trader who wouldn't have touched the coin otherwise. That's exactly the kind of infrastructure jump that turned meme coins like DOGE and SHIB from novelty trades into assets serious desks actively position around, and it's a real signal that Gate sees enough sustained interest in CATE to justify building out that machinery.

The Holder Base Behind CATE's Culture

The number that actually stopped me, though, isn't the price move, it's the holder count. CATE has now surpassed 125,000 holders, which for a memecoin that only launched via pump.fun a few months ago is a genuinely large and fast-growing base. Price pumps come and go, but holder counts tend to tell you something stickier about whether a community is actually forming or just passing through.

What I keep noticing is that CATE's growth curve doesn't look like a single viral spike followed by an exodus, it looks like a project that's been steadily pulling in new participants through multiple attention waves, from the original kitten video, to renewed momentum in late August, to this week's Gate-driven surge. That kind of repeated re-engagement is unusual for a coin this young, and it's usually a better predictor of longevity than any single day's price chart.

Why Cat Coins Might Be More Than A Dog Coin Knockoff

I'll admit I went into researching CATE expecting to write it off as another disposable animal-themed pump.fun token riding someone else's coattails. What changed my mind is how deliberately it's positioned itself as a genuine alternative narrative rather than a parody, fair launch, mint authority revoked, liquidity burned, no buy or sell tax, all the structural signals that separate a project trying to build something durable from one designed purely to extract from early buyers.

Combine that with a holder base already north of 125,000 and fresh exchange infrastructure supporting leveraged trading, and I think what we're watching is less "one lucky cat video" and more the opening chapter of cat coins actually becoming their own durable subcategory, the way dog coins did years before them. Dogs had a decade-long head start. Based on what CATE has managed to build in just a few months, I don't think that head start is as safe as it used to look.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

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