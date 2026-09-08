Venice (VVV) Just Hit a New All-Time High of $25.35 And the Catalysts Behind It Are Very Real

There's a version of this story and of VVV, that you've seen before: a small AI token, a chart that goes vertical, and a narrative that falls apart the moment you try to verify it. VVV is not that story.

This is a token attached to a live, paying-user platform with 3.5 million registered accounts, a founder who's been publicly advocating for permissionless AI long before the acronym "DeAI" existed, and a tokenomics structure that is actively getting tighter, not looser, as the platform grows. The chart just spent most of 2025 being quietly ignored while the fundamentals were stacking up. Now the price is catching up.

Let's get into the numbers as they stand right now. VVV is at $23.62, market cap at $1.13 billion, up 36% on that metric over the past day alone. Volume over the last 24 hours sits at $132.68 million, that's up 711% from the prior period.

Circulating supply is 48.1 million out of a total 80.93 million, and, this is important, that circulating number is shrinking by design, not holding flat. The all-time high of $25.35 was set earlier today, just over an hour before the time of writing.

The Funding Round That Made the Whole Crypto World Look Twice

Start with the piece of news that is hardest to dismiss, because it has a number attached to it that you either have or you don't: on July 1, Venice announced a $65 million Series A led by Dragonfly, at a $1 billion valuation, the company's first outside capital since it was founded in 2024.

Backing came from Coinbase Ventures, F-Prime, and North Island Ventures, among others. That's not a list of funds chasing a narrative. Those are institutions that do due diligence and have a track record of picking platforms with real staying power.

What made the announcement land differently than a typical funding round is what Venice disclosed alongside it: 3.5 million registered users, 1.3 trillion tokens processed per month, 2 million API calls per day from developers, peaking above 2.1 million and 300,000 inference requests per hour at peak. These aren't projections. They're operational metrics from a platform that's been running for roughly two years with no outside money until now.

Erik Voorhees, founder and CEO, framed it plainly: "Intelligence, the lifeblood of civilizational advancement, is becoming a collaboration between man and machine. Venice's mission is to protect it from mass surveillance and censorship." The platform never logs prompts. Conversations are stored on the user's device, not Venice's servers. That isn't a marketing claim, it's baked into the architecture. And in an environment where major AI providers are tightening content filters and multiple jurisdictions are debating AI-output liability rules, that architecture is becoming a competitive moat, not just a feature.

The Tokenomics Actually Got Smarter

Here's where the story gets interesting for anyone paying attention to what actually drives long-term token value.

On July 17, Venice published a tokenomics update that wired two new deflationary mechanics into the system at once. First, a new programmatic burn: going forward, $5 of every $100 of API credits purchased through Venice automatically buys and burns VVV from the open market. The burn shows up as its own line item on Venice's live burn tracker, separate from the existing subscription burns already running from Pro, Pro+, and Max tier revenue. That means every single API call, from a developer, from an AI agent, from anyone running a workflow through Venice's infrastructure, is now contributing to a smaller circulating supply.

Second, the DIEM supply target was raised from 38,000 to 40,000. DIEM is Venice's second token: one DIEM staked provides $1 in daily API credits, refreshed every day, for as long as it's staked. Every new DIEM that gets minted requires more VVV to be locked. The expansion rolled out across four staged steps starting August 3, finishing September 14, with the last 500 DIEM of supply space opening up this coming weekend. Each step locks more VVV out of liquid circulation permanently, because you cannot unlock staked VVV while DIEM is outstanding against it.

Then the update got updated. On August 5, Venice announced inside that same tokenomics post that emissions are being cut from 3 million VVV per year to 2 million, a full one-third reduction, rolled out in two steps: 500k cut on September 1 (already live), another 500k cut landing October 1. The logic is explicit and the direction is clear: march toward a deflationary VVV, cut emissions over time, increase burns. The feedback loop is: more revenue → more buy and burns → less supply → structurally higher floor for price.

At the time of the July 1 Series A announcement, Venice noted that 33.7 million VVV had already been burned, roughly 42% of the total supply at the time and that annual emissions were stepping down from 4 million to 3 million on July 1. That number has continued to tick up since.

Reading the Chart

The one-year chart tells the story of a token that went from $2.62 in late 2025 to $23.62 today, that's the 778% move that shows up on CoinMarketCap's 1Y tab. But the shape is what matters. This wasn't a vertical spike off of thin air in January that faded by February. The chart shows a sustained, multi-month ramp that started quietly and has accelerated as each catalyst layer confirmed the one before it.

The all-time low was $0.5133, set on January 27, 2025, the day VVV launched. If you were in at the low, you're up 4,478%. More realistically, if you were paying attention when the platform crossed a million users and the burn mechanics came online in late 2025, you've still had an extraordinary ride. Today's all-time high of $25.35 is not a spike that looks disconnected from the underlying story. It looks like a market that spent months underpricing a platform that kept quietly executing.

The 24-hour range today is $17.53 to $25.35, which tells you there is volatility here. The Vol/Mkt Cap ratio of 11.57% and the Liq/Mkt Cap of 1.73% both suggest this is a liquid but still-moving asset. It is not something you chase blindly into a one-day candle. But the underlying case is built on things you can check.

Where VVV Stands Right Now

I'm not in the business of telling anyone what to buy. But I am in the business of checking whether the news behind a move actually checks out and in VVV's case, it does, across multiple independent layers.

A $65 million Series A at a billion-dollar valuation from a real fund with real co-investors, check. A new API burn mechanic that ties every dollar of developer revenue to a smaller token supply, check. An emission cut from 3M to 2M VVV annually, with the first step already live and the second step six weeks out, check. A DIEM expansion schedule that locks more VVV out of circulation in staged steps through September 14, check. A live burn tracker you can verify in real time, check.

The platform is available at venice.ai and the token itself trades on Coinbase Exchange, Aerodrome Finance, Upbit, Bybit, and others. If you want to follow what comes next, the place to watch is Venice's official blog and @AskVenice on X. The DIEM supply target expansion finishes on September 14. The next emissions cut lands October 1. Those are dated, on-chain events. Mark them.

Figures reflect live CoinMarketCap data as of the morning of September 8, 2026, and will move quickly given current volatility.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

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