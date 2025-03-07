Cardano Sees Surge in Whale Activity as ADA Breaks $1.13 Amid Strategic Crypto Reserve Announcement

Cardano (ADA) has of late enjoyed an outstanding breakout, with its price leaping to as much as $1.13, marking a large shift in the market.
This price surge came coupled with a jump in the previously scant Cardano whale activity, a trend notched that is pulling in a good bit of attention from not just investors but analysts too. For the first time in over three months, the not-so-common occurrence of whale transactions of $100K+ became a lot more common, signaling a large uptick in interest from big holders of the cryptocurrency.
The heightened activity coincided with the uplifted mood in the broader cryptocurrency market, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump declared the formation of a U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve. The declaration, which has generated a tremendous amount of chatter in the crypto community, seems to have done wonders, at least in part, for reviving the interest of institutional investors and crypto whales. For the 24-hour period that followed the announcement, in what is maybe a not-so-coincidental turn of events, the largest whale addresses of Cardano were seen collectively amassing a jaw-dropping 420 million ADA in that very same timeframe—plenty of reason to speculate that a breathless price surge may unfold in the near future.
Whale Activity and ADA’s Return to Circulation
The rise in whale activity has directly affected the average age of ADA tokens in wallets across the network. As more whales entered the market, the average age of ADA dropped significantly, a sign that a large portion of the tokens being moved hadn’t been active for a long time. This is a key indicator of tokens being returned to regular circulation, which suggests that these big holders are gearing up for some sort of activity in the ecosystem.
The movement of money in and out of the Cardano blockchain is tracked by those interested in its market dealings. When large amounts of our ADA are transferred, we pay attention. Last week, $420 million worth of ADA moved beyond the reach of exchanges. (The exact number of ADA that left exchanges last week was actually above 420 million–I picked this number in the title to rhyme with ‘whale’ and because it came close to the amount of ADA that left the Binance exchange, which is up for the most part this week, given that the 420 million ADA left the Binance exchange alone.)
Large holders of cryptocurrencies can have an effect on the market that seems to serve as both a sign of confidence and a harbinger of future movements. Yet, even in the best of times, the market capitalization of Cardano tends to tumble whenever Bitcoin does. Up until now, the best bet for a large holder of Cardano (also known as a “whale”) to make right now in order to stave off any sustained period of Bitcoin-induced downward price pressure has been to execute a token swap. And if this is what is happening, it would enhance the next upward movement the market might make.
The U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve Announcement and Its Impact
This recent spurt of activity among Cardano whales has one major catalyst: the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump about the establishment of a U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve. The whole idea of the U.S. government holding a reserve of big-name cryptocurrencies is controversial in the crypto community, to say the least. But it sure has gotten whales swimming in the direction of Cardano.
The announcement for Cardano came when an unstable market had many looking for reassurance. Rumors of a government-backed digital reserve were bringing to mind the old (and still unfulfilled) promise of a gold standard. If a government were to do this, it could lend a lot of security and legitimacy to cryptocurrencies. Some voices in the crypto space were even saying it might happen sooner rather than later. In any case, whales don’t seem to think this is a bad idea. In the wake of the announcement, they have been accumulating millions upon millions of ADA.
Whales making this move, and particularly the gathering together of 420 million ADA tokens over a 24-hour period, could mean that they are accumulating in order to create a reserve bulwark for a cryptocurrency. The much larger context for that, and for the whole moves by whales, is that the cryptocurrency sector seems to have an increasingly favorable regulatory backdrop.
Cardano’s Outlook: What This Means for the Future
Many are optimistic about Cardano’s future, and for good reason. With ADA’s price soaring to around $1.13, sharp increases in whale activity have fueled a surge of enthusiasm. That surge reflects growing investor confidence not just in Cardano’s price prospects but also in its long-term potential as a blockchain platform. What’s more, Cardano seems largely impervious to the kind of price drops its peers often experience when the overall cryptocurrency market goes south.
The recent activity of whales in the past few days highlights the increasing significance of “big players” in the crypto space. As more and more conventional investors and entities like BlackRock throw their lot in with the cryptocurrency market, it’s likely their influence on the price and development of digital assets will only deepen.
In the future, the large holders continuing to stock up on ADA, along with the potential for a good amount of further institutional interest, should serve as the strong bones that undergird the already decent prospects for a Cardano rally in the next several months. In particular, the news of the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve could serve as a much-waited catalyst to rekindle the kind of investor confidence that seems to have taken a vacation lately, and do so in a way that seems not too likely to reverse course anytime soon.
To conclude, the recent increase in whale activity plus the establishment of a U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve has put Cardano back into a lot of investors’ thoughts. The 420 million ADA tokens acquired by whales in just 24 hours reflects some serious health for the Cardano ecosystem, especially when you think whales previously sold off ADA. This is a clear sign that these big players see growth coming from the potential of the token.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!