Cardano bulls under pressure, XRP and Tradecurve on track to reach 1$

The cryptocurrency market has been heading towards a downward trend for some cryptocurrencies, where Cardano has experienced significant decreases in its value. Worried investors have begun turning their attention to alternative projects that showcase a lot of promise, and Tradecurve has been on track toward reaching $1 in regard to its value.
XRP also saw a jump in the value of 25% in the last month, bringing it in front of investors’ eyes. We will be diving into each one of these altcoins individually to see which one can reach higher value and how Tradecurve can achieve the 1$ mark.
Cardano’s Current Price Outlook
Cardano’s current price outlook is mixed; some analysts believe that the price of the cryptocurrency can climb to $0.50 by the end of the year, while others estimate that it can fall to $0.20, putting it in the red zone.
The price of the Cardano cryptocurrency has been in a downward trend ever since the altcoin reached its all-time high of $3.09 in September of 2021. This can be attributed to multiple factors, such as the broader sell-off in the market, regulatory issues many exchanges are facing, and the launch of competing blockchains.
When we go over the recent value performance of the Cardano cryptocurrency, on June 9, 2023, it traded at $0.320592.
In the past 30 days, the cryptocurrency saw a decline of 10.6%, and in the last week alone, it’s been down 14.8%. In regards to its weekly performance, its low point was at $0.313968, with its high point at $0.381958. It is clear that Cardano holders and bulls are under pressure and are looking for alternatives. However, while Cardano has dipped, XRP and Tradecurve have seen massive momentum.
XRP’s Momentum and Upward Trend
While XRP is still far away from the all-time high it originally achieved in 2018 at a value of $3.40, it is still heading upward in value, as seen from the performance in the last 30 days.
The XRP cryptocurrency traded at $0.533525 on June 9, 2023, and within the last month, it has been up by 25.1%.
In the last two weeks, XRP is up 14.4%, and in the last seven days, the cryptocurrency is up 3.4%. Within the span of the last 24 hours, XRP also increased in value by 1.8%. While it is still 84.32% lower in value than it was at its all-time high point, XRP is heading upwards and has appealed to investors and traders.
Tracecurve’s Potential To Go Above $1
Tradecurve is on a course towards reaching the $1 value point, and this is evident both due to its recent price performance and the momentum through which it has been selling its tokens during the presale. At Stage 3 of the presale, 46,037,336 TCRV tokens have already been sold at $0.015. In the past few weeks, TCRV went up 50% in value, and its value will increase again at Stage 4. This means that there is a high demand for the TCRV token, as analysts predict a climb of 50x during the presale and 100x by launch.
The project gained attention from investors as its platform grants traders access to the ability to not only trade crypto but a wide range of asset classes, equities, forex, options, ETFs, commodities, and more, from a unified platform. The comprehensive approach enables any trader globally access to a broad spectrum of asset classes through which they can diversify, even without KYC completion.
Traders just need to deposit crypto and that balance is then used as collateral when making each trade. Furthermore, Tradecuve utilizes AI trading bots, has negative balance protection, and implements Proof of Reserves (PoR) to provide the best possible experience.
