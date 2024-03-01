Cardano (ADA) Wallets Surge And Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches ATH; Investors Increase Stake In Algotech (ALGT) Presale

The crypto landscape has improved with the launch of a new disruptive project, Algotech (ALGT). The project has a high demand for its presale ALGT tokens, which are spiralling. Interestingly, its ongoing presale has raised over $1 million.
Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) and Worldcoin (WLD) have also moved upward on the back of growing market sentiments.
Cardano’s (ADA) Delegated Wallet Count Increases
The number of new wallets on the Cardano (ADA) network has significantly increased over the past few days. Notably, the number of new Cardano (ADA) wallets per day was 1,706 on February 22.
However, Cardano’s (ADA) new wallet count reached 3,219 on February 24. This indicates a growing interest and confidence in the Cardano (ADA) network.
Besides, the number of wallets participating in Cardano’s (ADA) PoS consensus mechanism has touched 1.3 million. Meanwhile, the market value of Cardano (ADA) has moved upward by 15% in the last week. Hence, Cardano (ADA) is currently available to trade at $0.69.
Worldcoin’s (WLD) Total Sign Up Soars
After the launch of OpenAI’s Sora, Worldcoin (WLD) has been soaring quite high. The launch has increased the demand for AI-backed crypto projects, directly benefiting Worldcoin (WLD). Notably, the total signup numbers for Worldcoin (WLD) have surpassed 3.5 million.
Consequently, on the monthly chart, the value of Worldcoin (WLD) has jumped by 235%. At press time, a Worldcoin (WLD) token is changing hands at $7.83.
To sustain this growth momentum, the Worldcoin (WLD) team has planned major developments in the coming months.
Algotech (ALGT) Presale Stage 1 Sells Out
Algotech (ALGT) has entered the market with a unique crypto trading platform. It boasts advanced algorithms and smart technologies. According to data, the global algorithmic trading market’s value can grow at a CAGR of 10.12% in the next five years. Hence, Algotech (ALGT) can soon emerge as the industry titan.
It is a first-of-its-kind platform that helps individuals trade at a faster transaction speed, lower cost, and without any emotional influence. Algotech (ALGT) will use artificial intelligence to scan a large set of data to predict market opportunities. On this platform, users can significantly benefit from momentum trading, and earn big.
Algotech (ALGT) has also revealed that it will launch trading bots. It will empower traders to make changes in their trade orders in real time. Eventually, users will be able to minimize their risk exposure under different market conditions.
Besides, Algotech (ALGT) has planned to offer educational resources. It will improve the trading skills and knowledge of users. The most noteworthy characteristic of Algotech (ALGT) is its transparency. ALGT will be the native token of the platform, and its owners will receive several benefits.
Meanwhile, the demand for presale Algotech (ALGT) tokens has skyrocketed. More than 24 million ALGT tokens have been sold so far. During the ongoing stage 1 of the presale, an ALGT token is available at 0.04. However, ALGT tokens’ price is anticipated to spiral 275% during the presale round. So, it will be best if you book your ALGT now, and earn bigger in the coming months.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.