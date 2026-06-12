BlackRock Moves $159M in Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase Prime and Binance as ETF Outflows Continue

BlackRock, world’s largest asset manager just deposited 2,402 BTC worth approximately $151.4 million and 12,679 ETH worth approximately $21.06 million to Coinbase Prime.
While separate on-chain data also shows deposits of 2,193 BTC worth $138 million and 12,679 ETH worth $21 million flowing into Binance.
The transfers are public, traceable on-chain, and landing at a moment when Bitcoin and Ethereum are already under sustained selling pressure. Exchange deposits of this size from an address linked to BlackRock are the kind of activity that on-chain monitoring communities flag immediately, because deposits to exchanges, unlike withdrawals, carry a different implication about what might come next.
The broader context here matters. BlackRock has been seeing continued outflows from its BTC and ETH products, and the on-chain data showing large deposits to both Coinbase Prime and Binance fits the pattern of an institution managing redemption activity rather than building exposure.
The Numbers Behind The Transfers
Breaking down what moved: 2,402 BTC at approximately $151.4 million and 12,679 ETH at approximately $21.06 million went to Coinbase Prime. A separate transfer shows 2,193 BTC worth $138 million and 12,679 ETH worth $21 million heading to Binance. The ETH figure appearing in both sets of transfers suggests coordinated activity across multiple venues rather than a single isolated transaction.
On-chain data indicates these transfers remain active, with additional capital inflows anticipated within the current trading cycle. That language active transfers with more anticipated, suggests this is not a one-off rebalancing move but an ongoing process of moving crypto assets into exchange infrastructure where liquidity operations can be executed.
The scale is significant by any measure. Combined across both platforms, the Bitcoin transfers alone represent nearly $290 million in BTC being deposited to major exchanges by one of the most closely watched institutional crypto holders in the world. When that happens during a period of already elevated selling pressure, the market pays attention to what those deposits might represent in terms of near-term supply hitting order books.
What Exchange Deposits Signal And Why It Matters Now
Exchange deposits and exchange withdrawals tell opposite stories in on-chain analysis. Withdrawals, moving assets off exchanges into private wallets, are read as accumulation signals, assets leaving the available sell pool. Deposits, moving assets onto exchanges, are read as the opposite, assets entering the environment where they can be sold most readily.
That does not mean every exchange deposit results in a sale. Institutions use Coinbase Prime and Binance for custody, settlement, and liquidity management operations that do not necessarily translate into immediate market sells. But at $159 million in size, during a period of sustained ETF outflows, the deposits are hard to read as anything other than activity connected to managing redemptions or reducing exposure.
The Coinbase Prime routing is particularly worth noting. Prime is specifically the institutional custody and trading desk arm of Coinbase, it is not the retail platform. Large institutional flows going to Prime rather than spot Coinbase are a signal that whoever is executing these transfers is operating at institutional scale and through institutional infrastructure, not retail channels.
The ETF Stability Narrative Is Under Pressure
When Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs launched, the pitch was clear. Institutional money was finally coming in, patient, long-term capital from pension funds, endowments, and asset managers who do not panic sell. That kind of money was supposed to put a floor under crypto markets that had always been vulnerable to sharp drawdowns driven by retail sentiment.
The reality playing out right now looks different from that pitch. The same institutional vehicles that were supposed to bring permanent capital into crypto are now seeing outflows and the on-chain activity showing large deposits to exchanges from addresses connected to those products suggests the mechanics of managing those outflows involves real selling pressure hitting the market.
The uncomfortable dynamic is that institutional money flowing out can move markets more efficiently than it moved them on the way in. An ETF redemption requires the fund to liquidate underlying assets to return cash to the redeeming investor. At BlackRock’s scale, those liquidations are not invisible, they show up on-chain and they show up in the order book, contributing to the selling pressure that is already weighing on both Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
How This Fits Into The Broader Market Picture
BlackRock’s transfers do not exist in isolation. They are happening against a backdrop where Ethereum has dropped 25% in ten days, Bitcoin has been under sustained selling pressure, and the two largest institutional crypto bulls, Michael Saylor’s Strategy and Tom Lee’s Bitmine are sitting on billions in combined unrealized losses.
In that environment, large on-chain deposits from a major ETF issuer to multiple exchange platforms read as another layer of selling pressure being added to a market that is already struggling to find footing. The convergence of ETF outflows, whale position pressure, and broad negative sentiment creates a feedback loop that is difficult to break until the selling exhausts itself or a credible buying catalyst emerges.
What the market watches now is whether the transfer activity from BlackRock continues, accelerates, or slows. Additional capital inflows anticipated within the current trading cycle, as the on-chain data suggests, means this story is not finished. Each new deposit of this scale to Coinbase Prime or Binance gets tracked, reported, and factored into how traders are reading near-term supply dynamics for both Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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