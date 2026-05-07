Bitwise Launches $267M Tokenized Crypto Fund

Bitwise has launched the Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund (USCC), its first tokenized investment product for institutional investors that will enable them to earn yield from crypto markets through blockchain-based infrastructure in partnership with Superstate.
That should be a significant step in the ongoing process of merging traditional finance with decentralized finance systems. According to Bitwise, as of April 30, 2026 the fund had approximately $267 million in assets under management and is one of the larger tokenized crypto asset investment products currently available on the market.
One important distinguishing feature of this fund is that it has exposure to leading digital assets like ETH, SOL. Importantly, the inclusion of XRP has continued to spur debate around its growing role as the underlying crypto asset in institutional-grade financial products as tokenized finance moves into inflection points across the world.
In a statement distributed on X following the launch, Bitwise said it represented “a meaningful advancement in how we help institutional investors onboard to the onchain world.”
BREAKING NEWS
In partnership with @superstateinc, we’re excited to announce the Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund (USCC), our inaugural tokenized fund, and a major step forward in how we serve institutional investors onchain.
The fund will transition from Superstate’s management to… pic.twitter.com/gsBPKWOz53
— Bitwise (@Bitwise) May 7, 2026
Tokenized Funds Have Entered A New Era
USCC Fund The USCC fund is based on a traditional institutional trading strategy for cash-and-carry in crypto which extracts yield from spreads between spot and futures prices. This method does not depend on speculation based appreciation like some strategies may rely on, but rather seeks to extract value out of market inefficiencies across larger crypto positions.
As per Bitwise, the fund seeks income generation through arbitrage between spot and futures for bitcoin, ethereum, XRP and solana. This method represented an evolution of institutional engagement with crypto from being passive holders of the asset to adopting more sophisticated trading and treasury management strategies.
The fund is fundamentally a tokenised version of an existing kind of vehicle, but having ownership and operational processes built directly on top of blockchain infrastructure rather than using traditional financial systems. This structure powers advantages like around-the-clock access, improved transparency, faster settlements and interaction with Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols.
With demand for tokenized products rising steadily the firm notes that this continues to be propelled by what it identifies as ability of blockchain to resolve weaknesses inherent in traditional markets, such as limited trading hours and poorly coordinated settlements. Investors are now more than ever craving for financial products that operate 24/7 without any limits linked to traditional banking limitations.
The partnership further highlights the importance of onchain infrastructure providers such as Superstate. As of June 1, 2026, Superstate will retain End-to-End Fund Management responsibility through its FundOS platform while fund management migrates to Bitwise.
This way, token issuance, smart contract execution and digital transfer agency services don’t have to be separated out anymore, thereby preventing disruption with investor experience and providing continuity in the investment process.
XRP Secures an Additional Institutional Use Case
One of the more notable features of the announcement is XRP’s inclusion in USCCs strategic plan. As the regulatory frameworks have begun to unfold and clearer narratives behind its utility kept coming, XRP has started to return back to institutional conversations over the past year.
Bitwise specifically names XRP in the same breath as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana in a list of four assets that are among the foundational pieces to how the fund generates yield. The fact that it is included only solidifies the idea that XRP is increasingly transforming itself from a retail-specified speculative coin into an asset for institutional-level liquidity.
Timing is crucial. Major financial institutions adopting tokenized finance and blockchain settlement infrastructure in 2026 have benefited from the accelerating progress achieved in that decade. Integrations with XRP Ledger, real-time settlement pilots, and cross-border treasury solutions have changed the dialogue around the role of XRP in global financial architectures.
Sondheimer stated Bitwise’s new offering adds another institutional-grade XRP product in a defined yield wrapper. This is important because institutional adoption usually occurs progressively through infrastructure rather than headlines.
The company also states that tokenized funds provide better transparency compared to legacy structures. Blockchain-native products allow investors to better track the actions, transfers and issuance of their funds while enabling uninterrupted operational capability.
Another thing is investor continuity. Bitwise claims the ongoing management of Superstate responsibility will go from Superstate to Bitwise oversight so those investors that current in position will not be disrupted. In June, when transitioning to the new network, data including USCC ticker, smart contracts and token address will not change.
While continuity of management and reductions in technology facilitate change without forcing an investor to exit their position or rebuild it, this level of operational maturity is an encouraging sign of what a tokenized fund can become.
More and more Institutional Crypto Finance
The launch of USCC comes at a time where many tokenized financial products are evolving from an experimental framework, into an integral part of active institutional infrastructure. Top companies in both crypto and traditional finance are discovering how they can use blockchain to overhaul treasury functions, settlement processes and investment vehicles.
This evolution has been encapsulated in the announcement from Bitwise. Instead of painting tokenization to look like a neat innovation reserved for crypto supporters, the company presents it as an operating improvement that can enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility in the institutional capital markets.
The crypto cash-and-carry strategy is a great showcase of how firms are architecting yield products around digital assets that are no longer predicated solely on directional price moves. Institutional economics: There is an increasingly urgent appetite from institutional investors for products that mimic familiar financial structures but that incorporate the advantages of being built in a blockchain-native manner.
Superstate is also a key part of this story, pushing the idea of specialization in tokenized finance one step further. Instead of provided total vertical integration, firms are allocating responsibilities across asset management, blockchain infrastructure and digital servicing platforms.
The end result is a progressively more advanced ecosystem in which the basic principles of asset management are reconstructed onchain directly.
Products of this sort, like USCC, are seen by industry analysts as a harbinger of the current transition in the financing world. They provide programmable ownership, real-time settlement, increased auditability, and are open to decentralized finance applications.
These features become more important as institutions try to modernize legacy systems that are unable to escape being locked into the slow, costly settlements of yesterday with fragmented pillars of intermediaries.
This announcement represents further evidence of the growing establishment of XRP within institutional financial infrastructures. XRP is becoming more common in systems focused on efficiency, liquidity movement, and cross-border infrastructure, from treasury settlement pilots to tokenized yield products.
Onchain Capital Markets Keep Accelerating
The discourse surrounding blockchain finance has evolved rapidly, as evidenced by Bitwise launching its first tokenized fund. Originally more of a theoretical concern for crypto-native innovators, it now oversees hundreds of millions of dollars, drawing institutional interest.
The structure of USCC also demonstrates that tokenization is much broader than simply stablecoins or tokenized treasury instruments. Capital markets firms are starting to craft actively managed onchain investment strategies for institutional assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Solana.
Long-term potential is too great for Bitwise to silo into any one fund or product. Linking traditional financial strategies with blockchain infrastructure allows firms to develop markets that operate continuously, settle immediately, and interact seamlessly with decentralized ecosystems.
This partnership with Superstate demonstrates the growing levels of collaboration between infrastructure providers and asset managers. Superstate provides the underlying blockchain infrastructure, whilst Bitwise manages and grows your fund.
Tokenised investment products could provide one of the most clear channels connecting traditional financial markets with crypto-native infrastructure, as institutional adoption ramps up. The USCC launch indicates this shift has moved past the pilot phase.
In the meantime, XRP’s entry to Bitwise’s proposal is yet another reminder that institutional crypto finance continues to expand and evolve and can be increasingly found at all layers of the infrastructure stack for the next generation of global markets.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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