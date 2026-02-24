Bitwise Expands Institutional Crypto Footprint With Chorus One Acquisition

The consolidation wave sweeping through the digital asset industry gained fresh momentum as Bitwise Asset Management confirmed the acquisition of staking infrastructure provider Chorus One.
The move significantly deepens Bitwise’s onchain capabilities and positions the firm to compete more aggressively across proof-of-stake networks, yield products, and institutional crypto services.
Bitwise, which oversees more than $15 billion in client assets, is folding Chorus One into its Onchain Solutions division, expanding coverage to over 30 proof-of-stake chains while growing its workforce to nearly 200 employees. The transaction marks one of the most notable integrations between a large crypto asset manager and a specialized staking firm, highlighting how infrastructure is becoming central to the next phase of institutional adoption.
We’re pleased to announce that Bitwise has acquired Chorus One, a leading institutional staking provider with over $2 billion in staked assets.
The business has been incorporated into Bitwise Onchain Solutions, the staking division of Bitwise, and expands our staking… pic.twitter.com/6TZFIAXgTQ
— Bitwise (@Bitwise) February 24, 2026
Deal Brings $2.2 Billion In Staked Assets Under Bitwise
Through the acquisition, Bitwise adds a platform responsible for approximately $2.2 billion in staked assets across major networks such as Solana, Avalanche, and NEAR. The integration immediately strengthens Bitwise’s presence in staking, a segment that has become increasingly important as investors seek yield opportunities beyond simple token appreciation.
By bringing Chorus One’s validator infrastructure, research expertise, and client relationships in-house, Bitwise gains both scale and technical depth. The move reflects a broader industry shift where asset managers are no longer just portfolio allocators but also operators of blockchain infrastructure.
As staking continues to evolve into a core component of crypto portfolios, controlling the underlying infrastructure allows firms to offer more integrated services, from yield products to tokenized investment strategies.
Leadership Signals Long-Term Strategic Alignment
Chorus One’s leadership described the transaction as a natural evolution for the company and the broader staking sector. In a public statement, the firm’s CEO confirmed that more than 50 team members will transition to Bitwise, joining the Onchain Solutions unit and continuing to build staking services within a larger institutional platform.
The executive expressed confidence that Bitwise’s culture, centered on research, long-term thinking, and deep industry engagement, made it the right home for the business. After eight years of building Chorus One, the CEO will shift into an advisory role, supporting the combined organization while stepping back from day-to-day operations.
The statement also reflected on the company’s journey from the early days of proof-of-stake networks, including involvement in launching testnets and mainnets across ecosystems such as Cosmos and Solana, as well as early contributions to liquid staking initiatives.
I'm excited that finally the sale of @ChorusOne to @BitwiseInvest has closed and been announced! Over 50 of our brilliant people are moving over to Bitwise and becoming part of Bitwise Onchain Solutions.
I'm incredibly grateful and happy with this outcome. Bitwise is an… https://t.co/Zz6sNElNKJ
— Brian Fabian Crain (@crainbf) February 24, 2026
Consolidation Reshapes The Staking Landscape
The acquisition underscores a growing consensus across the industry: staking is increasingly delivered most effectively as part of broader financial platforms rather than standalone providers. As institutional demand rises, clients often prefer integrated solutions that combine custody, asset management, and yield generation under a single provider.
For Bitwise, the deal strengthens its ambition to become a dominant specialized asset manager in crypto. Beyond its well-known ETF offerings and regulated investment vehicles, the firm already operates Ethereum staking services. Adding Chorus One expands its reach across multiple networks and opens the door to new products, including staking-based yield strategies and stablecoin vaults.
This consolidation trend mirrors developments in traditional finance, where asset managers frequently acquire niche firms to build comprehensive service stacks. In crypto, the same logic is taking hold as infrastructure becomes a competitive differentiator.
Expanding Beyond ETFs Into Onchain Solutions
Bitwise has built its reputation largely through index funds and exchange-traded products, but the Chorus One acquisition signals a deliberate move deeper into onchain operations. By combining asset management with direct protocol participation, the firm can capture value across multiple layers of the crypto ecosystem.
This strategy aligns with a broader shift in how institutions approach digital assets. Rather than treating crypto solely as an investment class, many firms now view participation in network infrastructure, such as validation, governance, and liquidity provisioning, as a way to enhance returns and gain strategic insight.
The addition of Chorus One’s technical expertise also positions Bitwise to respond more quickly to network upgrades, emerging ecosystems, and evolving staking mechanics, giving it a competitive edge in a rapidly changing market.
What The Acquisition Means For The Industry
The integration of Chorus One into Bitwise represents more than just a corporate transaction; it signals the maturation of the crypto asset management sector. As the market grows, specialized infrastructure providers are increasingly becoming acquisition targets for larger firms seeking to build end-to-end platforms.
For institutional investors, the deal could translate into more robust staking services, deeper liquidity, and a wider range of yield-oriented products. For the broader ecosystem, it reinforces the idea that infrastructure, not just tokens, is becoming a primary battleground for competition.
Looking ahead, the combination of Bitwise’s distribution capabilities and Chorus One’s technical foundation may accelerate the development of new staking and onchain financial products. If similar deals follow, the industry could move toward a landscape dominated by a smaller number of full-stack crypto financial institutions offering integrated services across trading, custody, asset management, and network participation.
As consolidation continues, the line between traditional asset managers and blockchain infrastructure providers is likely to blur further. The Bitwise-Chorus One deal offers a clear glimpse of that future, one where institutional platforms play a central role not only in investing in crypto, but in helping operate the networks themselves.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
