Bitcoin Faces Pressure as ETFs Log Longest Outflow Streak Since April

Bitcoin is under pressure again. CoinMarketCap data shows BTC dipped below $110,000, touching a 24-hour low of $108,762. It trades at $110,300, down 2.16% in the past day.
Liquidations tell the story. Coinglass reports $904 million wiped out across the market in 24 hours—$818 million from longs. The single largest hit came on HTX’s BTC/USDT pair, worth $39.24 million.
Analyst Ali Martinez says the selling isn’t random. He notes 20,000 BTC—$2.4 billion—hit exchanges in two weeks. Another 50,000 BTC—$6 billion—was dumped by whales.
20,000 Bitcoin $BTC, worth $2.4 billion, moved to crypto exchanges in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/YT8O1jIwZs
— Ali (@ali_charts) August 26, 2025
ETFs Record Six-Day Outflow Streak
Bitcoin ETFs have now seen six straight days of outflows. That’s the longest streak since April, according to Santiment
📉 Bitcoin ETF's are on their longest outflow streak (6 market days) since the tariff fears peaked back in early April. Increasingly, there are cases to be made that these inflows & outflows are retail-driven, and not just institutional-driven like they were early on.
😱 Large… pic.twitter.com/bM6t19gfgM
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 26, 2025
The numbers are brutal: $1.2 billion exited over six sessions. Roughly $200 million left each day.
Retail traders are driving this wave, Santiment says. Unlike past sell-offs led by institutions, this one reflects shifting retail sentiment. The result? Higher volatility and mounting pressure on BTC’s short-term price.
Bitcoin now trades at $110,067—down 1.8% in 24 hours and 4.3% for the week.
A Month of Wild ETF Flows
August started strong. By August 14, BlackRock’s IBIT saw inflows above $523 million.
Then sentiment flipped.
August 19 became the heaviest redemption day—$523 million pulled across ETFs. BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC led exits, joined by Ark’s ARKB and Grayscale’s GBTC.
Outflows rolled into August 20–21. A combined $510 million left. IBIT alone lost $220 million on the 20th. Ark shed $75.7 million. Net outflows hit $315.9 million that day. Another $194.4 million left on August 21, led again by IBIT and FBTC.
August 22 finally slowed the bleeding. Outflows were near-flat at $23 million. Fidelity’s FBTC gained $50.9 million, Ark added $65.7 million. But IBIT still saw $198.8 million in redemptions.
Signs of a Rebound
Momentum turned yesterday.
ETF inflows totaled $219.1 million, the biggest since mid-month. IBIT led with $63.4 million. Fidelity pulled $65.6 million, Ark added $61.2 million, Bitwise gained $15.2 million, and Valkyrie’s BRRR took $6.3 million.
Santiment notes April’s sell-off had a similar setup. Between April 3–10, ETFs lost $839 million. Bitcoin rebounded soon after. Analysts now wonder: Could today’s selling mark another local bottom?
Binance market data shows that BTC has fallen below the $110,000 mark, currently trading at $109,742, down 3.16% over the past 24 hours. ETH dropped below $4,400, now at $4,367, a 24-hour decline of 8.51%. According to Coinglass, total liquidations across the market reached $904…
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 26, 2025
Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Cardano Diverge
Ethereum ETFs had their own rollercoaster.
On August 11, they posted record inflows—over $1 billion, led by BlackRock and Fidelity. Then came heavy mid-month outflows. But demand bounced back fast. Yesterday alone, Ethereum ETFs brought in $443.9 million.
Elsewhere, altcoins are drawing steady capital.
CoinShares data shows XRP led with $25 million in inflows last week, pushing its year-to-date total to $1.26 billion. Its assets under management now sit at $2.75 billion.
Solana followed with $12 million last week. Monthly inflows reached $211 million, AUM about $2.9 billion. Cardano also secured new allocations, extending its positive streak.
Looking Ahead And What To Expect
Bitcoin’s price is under pressure from ETF outflows, whale selling, and retail-driven volatility. Yet history suggests these sell-offs sometimes mark local bottoms.
With inflows returning yesterday and altcoins showing strength, traders now watch for signs the worst may be over.
