BTCS Becomes First Public Company to Pay Ethereum Dividend

Ethereum just gained a new milestone. BTCS, often called the “Ethereum MicroStrategy,” announced today it will pay shareholders a blockchain dividend, or “Bividend”, of $0.05 per share in ETH.
But that’s not all. BTCS is also offering a one-time $0.35 per share Ethereum loyalty payment. To qualify, investors must move their shares to book entry with the company’s transfer agent and keep them there until January 26, 2026.
Together, both payments add up to $0.40 per share in Ethereum.
This makes BTCS the first publicly traded company in the world to issue a dividend in ETH. The company says the goal is to reward long-term shareholders while also giving them more control of their investments. By moving shares into book entry, investors reduce the chances of their stock being borrowed by short-sellers.
BTCS says it’s proud to make history, not just with a crypto dividend, but with ETH as the payout currency.
Ethereum ETF Flows Hit Records
The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for ETH.
Last week, U.S. spot ETH ETFs recorded roughly 649,000 ETH in net inflows, the strongest week on record. Prices closed near $4,500, after briefly touching $4,740 before pulling back over the weekend. Now all eyes are on daily flows to see if institutions keep buying the dip or take profits.
According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum trades at $4,306 today, down 6% in 24 hours. Its market cap sits around $520 billion with a circulating supply of about 120.7 million ETH.
Volatility aside, the case for ETH looks stronger than ever.
Why Ethereum Still Stands Strong
- Big Money Flowing In
ETFs and public companies bought 4.4M ETH ($20B) this quarter.
Whales and Web3 firms added another 2M ETH.
Combined, that’s more than 5% of Ethereum’s total supply absorbed in just a few months.
Institutions aren’t just experimenting anymore, they’re accumulating.
- Record Network Growth
DEX trading volume hit new highs.
Daily transactions and active wallets are breaking records.
Stablecoin supply on Ethereum is at an all-time high.
It’s not just about price. Ethereum’s network activity is exploding. Demand for blockspace has never been higher. This isn’t speculation, it’s usage.
- Massive Supply Crunch
30% of ETH is staked.
8% sits with institutions.
25% is locked by long-term holders.
5% is permanently lost.
Only 12% is left on exchanges, and reserves keep shrinking.
Inflation rate is just 0.5%, even lower than Bitcoin.
Ethereum’s liquid supply keeps drying up. With more coins locked away and fewer available on exchanges, every new wave of demand hits harder.
Macro Tailwinds Line Up To Grab ETH
The fundamentals aren’t moving in isolation. Macro shifts could supercharge ETH demand.
Retirement funds are opening direct ETH access. Rate cuts are expected in the coming months. And pro-crypto regulations are gaining traction in major markets. Together, these drivers create a path where more institutional money flows into Ethereum just as supply keeps shrinking.
The setup looks simple: higher demand, tighter supply.
What This Means for Shareholders
For BTCS investors, this dividend is more than a headline. It’s a chance to get paid in ETH, not dollars. It’s a push to commit long-term and earn extra rewards for doing so. And it’s a direct connection between traditional finance and the Ethereum ecosystem.
Even those who decline the ETH Bividend won’t miss out completely. BTCS says it will offer a cash equivalent option based on Ethereum’s price at the record date. But the symbolic impact is clear: ETH is no longer just a digital asset, it’s becoming a corporate payout method.
The Bigger Picture
Ethereum has already proven itself as the backbone of DeFi, stablecoins, and Web3 apps. Now, with a public company using it as a dividend currency, it steps further into mainstream finance.
A $0.40 payout in ETH per share might not sound huge, but it represents a massive shift in how companies can interact with shareholders. Instead of dollars, investors receive programmable money that can be staked, swapped, or saved instantly.
ETH isn’t just powering a network anymore. It’s paying dividends. And that changes everything.
