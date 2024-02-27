Binance (BNB) Faces Ban; Whales Dump Ripple (XRP) As Algotech (ALGT) Ticks Green Boxes

Crypto investors are always on the look out for presales of promising projects. Subsequently, they have found Algotech (ALGT) to be the most profitable presale option in 2024. Meanwhile, ALGT’s ongoing presale has raised over $794,000 within days of its launch.
However, investors are keeping a distance from Binance (BNB) and Ripple (XRP). Market bears have suppressed these two long-standing cryptos. Therefore, investors are rushing to lock their ALGT tokens.
Nigeria Blocks Binance’s (BNB) Platform
Binance (BNB) has suffered a serious business setback in the African continent. As per reports, the Nigerian government has blocked the online platforms of Binance (BNB), and some other crypto firms. The government has blocked Binance (BNB) and other crypto companies for tackling alleged illicit movement of funds and manipulation of the forex market.
This has come at a time when Binance (BNB) is under scrutiny in the US and some European countries. However, the price movement of Binance (BNB) is unaffected by this news. In the last week, the price of Binance (BNB) tokens increased by 5%. Consequently, Binance (BNB) is currently trading at $376.34.
Whales Dump 59 Million Ripple (XRP) Tokens
During the past week, the outlook of the Ripple community was bearish as XRP was declining. Notably, on the weekly chart, the price of Ripple (XRP) has tumbled by more than 5%. Hence, at press time, Ripple (XRP) is changing hands at $0.53. This downfall of XRP has triggered Ripple whales to shed their holdings.
Recently, two Ripple whales dumped around 59 million XRP tokens on two centralized exchanges. According to experts, the event indicates that Ripple whales want to book their profits as they have lost confidence in XRP. The experts fear that it could influence the entire Ripple community, and a massive XRP sell-off can take place.
Algotech (ALGT) Presale Rejuvenates Market Bulls
Traditional manual trading techniques suffer from several issues like low transaction speed, high cost, and biases. Therefore, traders have been shifting to algorithmic trading. As per a report, the global algorithmic trading market size can go above $33 billion by 2028. This growth opportunity has made investors rally behind Algotech (ALGT). It is an algorithm-based crypto trading platform.
Using advanced technologies, Algotech (ALGT) aims to simplify trading, and make it more profitable. To track real-time market data and trends, Algotech (ALGT) has planned to deploy artificial intelligence. Moreover, the AI bots on the platform will help users instantly modify their trading strategies to manage risks.
Moreover, Algotech (ALGT) will promote social trading. Thus, users can imitate the trading strategies of professionals and profitable traders to book profits.
But the most talked-about feature of Algotech (ALGT) is its reward scheme. Notably, active users on the platform will be eligible to enter Algotech’s (ALGT) reward program, which will have eight levels. Eligible users can earn a share of the platform’s profit, ranging from 1% to 10%.
The project’s presale is live, and more than 19 million ALGT tokens have been sold. There are multiple benefits for the holders of ALGT, the native token of the platform. The token owners will get governance rights and giveaways.
During the ongoing presale stage 1, you can buy an Algotech (ALGT) token for only $0.04. However, it will reach $0.06 in the second stage. Moreover, market gurus believe that the token’s price can rise by 275% to reach $0.15 during the presale phase.
Learn more:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.