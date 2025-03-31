Biggest Token Unlocks of the Past Six Months: A Deep Dive into Market Shifts

In the rapidly changing universe of cryptocurrencies, token unlocks are events that can profoundly impact the market.
When previously locked tokens are released, having been secured for a set time, they can sway market sentiment and cause price fluctuations that ripple through the whole universe of innate tokens. Over the last six months, we’ve seen a number of major token unlocks that evoked some impressive and some markedly unimpressive performances from the unlocked tokens. We at Tokenomist figured it was time to do an analysis of the biggest unlocks. We compared the token values on the unlock date with their current market value.
According to the data, when the tokens were first made available, their total value was about $18.28 billion. Now, however, they have increased to roughly $23.55 billion in value. This is just one example of how the crypto market has been moving lately, and it showcases the nature of these unlock events and how timing can really affect the financial outcome surrounding them.
Top Token Unlocks by Value in the Last Six Months
The highest-value token unlock during this time was for $TRUMP, which was unlocked on January 18, and had an incredible unlock value of $5.60 billion worth of tokens released into the market. Since that unlock, though, the performance of $TRUMP has been far from stable. Even though it had an initial high unlock value, the token has dropped sharply and is now worth less than half of what it was worth on the day it was unlocked. This shows how volatile large token releases can be.
The next big unlock after $TRUMP was $ONDO, which unlocked an astonishing $2.56 billion worth of tokens on January 18. Token unlocks tend to drive prices down, but promoters say $ONDO is doing just fine. Meanwhile, we can consider it another example of a token failing to live up to its potential after a strong beginning.
Another notable unlock was for $HYPE, which took place on November 29. Initially, $HYPE had an unlock value of $2.43 billion. However, it has been one of the standout performers, as it is now valued over twice its original estimate. This significant increase in value is a testament to the strong demand and positive sentiment surrounding $HYPE.
Notable Token Performance Shifts: OM, MOVE, and BERA
The $S token unlock on December 18 saw $2.25 billion worth of tokens released, while $MOVE, unlocked on December 9, brought $1.65 billion into the market. Both tokens experienced substantial interest post-unlock, though their performance trajectories have varied.
The most unexpected unlock perhaps was for $OM on October 23. At the time of the unlock, it held a valuation of $1.33 billion, and since then, not only has it maintained that value, but the token itself has also seen its worth more than double. This kind of two-fold increase is something we almost never see in the world of crypto token unlocks and suggests that sometimes the market can and does react much more positively to a release than was anticipated.
In the same way, $HYPE has exceeded expectations, with its current value eclipsing the initial unlock day valuation by a margin greater than two times. This robust performance after the unlock highlights the significance of not just marketing but also, in this case, the perception of the marketplace regarding the token and the demand for it.
Conversely, smaller unlocks like $BERA, which was unlocked on February 6 with a valuation of $0.82 billion, and $ENA, unlocked on March 5 with a valuation of $0.71 billion, have not experienced the same kind of dramatic price changes. Still, these tokens, despite the volatility that has bounced the broader crypto sector up and down this year, have shown a remarkable level of market stability.
BGB and IP: Mixed Outcomes and Ongoing Trends
The $BGB token, which had a value of $1.44 billion when it was unlocked on January 26, experienced some notable volatility. Its performance has not been as dramatic as that of $HYPE, but it remains a focal point for investors watching token unlock patterns.
Moreover, $IP, which had a smaller token unlock of $0.47 billion on 13 February, has exhibited an erratic performance, with its value barely moving but not displaying any extreme jumps or drops. While the lesser unlocks usually don’t grab the same amount of interest as the bigger ones, they still help in understanding the wider market and investor sentiment.
Key Takeaways: The Impact of Token Unlocks on the Crypto Market
The last six months have been an eventful period for token unlocks, and these events continue to shine a light on the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. While some tokens, such as $OM and $HYPE, have far outperformed our expectations, others, such as $TRUMP, have taken a sharp downturn and lost a lot of value. Token unlocks in the last six months have shed a total of $23.55 billion in unrealized gains into the portfolios of token holders. In that same time period, the overall value of unlocked tokens has risen from $18.28 billion to $23.55 billion.
This analysis underlines the intricate workings of token economics in the realm of cryptocurrency. When a token is unlocked—whether it’s an initial unlock or one that happens regularly over time—that’s not sufficient to declare it a winner or loser. The timing, market sentiment, and underlying demand for the token often pay more in dividends when they’re in sync (be it for the short term or long). Of course, investors and market participants have learned this much already. But that doesn’t make these patterns any less consequential for future opportunities.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
