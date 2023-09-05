Best Tokens to Get as the Summer Season Ends: Cosmos, Axie Infinity and Everlodge

Cosmos (ATOM), Axie Infinity (AXS), or Everldoge (ELDG), which altcoin can emerge as the most lucrative choice for the end of Summer 2023? As we approach September, many are looking for high-growth altcoins to diversify with. All three of these cryptocurrencies hold long-term growth potential, but only one can provide the highest ROI. Keep reading to find out which one can dominate the market in 2023.
Summary
- Cosmos to reach $10.83
- Axie Infinity can surge to $7.73
- Everlodge to spike by 25x by the end of 2023
Cosmos (ATOM) Can Spike by the End of 2023
The Cosmos (ATOM) price is hovering around the $7 range and is anticipated to cross the $10 mark in order to reach new heights.
According to analysts, however, the Cosmos price needs to pass the current bearish pressure in order to bypass any further losses within the chart. The current Cosmos crypto pocket of liquidity northward could mean that the prices can briefly go upwards.
The Cosmos price has a bearish order block on the weekly chart, and if it bounces above $7.5, this could represent a solid shorting opportunity. On the other hand, its RSI is at 42, signaling that there is a weak bearish momentum. According to the Cosmos price prediction, it can reach $10.83 by the end of the year.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Can Climb in Vale
The Axie Infinity (AXS) cryptocurrency has seen a ripple effect from the Grayscale landmark victory, which can push the bears away and place its value above the $5 price range.
While the long-term Axie Infinity crypto investors have begun selling, there are whales who have bought 1.28 million AXS tokens during the week.
The on-chart data for the Axie Infinity price shows that whales holding 100,000 to 1,000,000 coins have been rising ever since August 16. The Axie Infinity cryptocurrency trades at around the $4 to $5 range and could surge in the near future. In fact, based on the Axie Infinity price prediction, it’s expected to reach $7.73 by the end of the year.
Everlodge (ELDG) to Surge 25x
The Everlodge project has emerged as a disruptor to the real estate market. It offers solutions to long-standing challenges, like lack of liquidity and high costs of entry. The fusion of real-world utility and blockchain technology can position Everlodge as a viable option for investors seeking high ROI and innovation.
This is a unique property marketplace in which properties get digitized in the form of NFTs. These NFTs then get fractionalized, and anyone can purchase them starting at just $100. This means that the everyday person can get access to the $280 trillion real estate market.
Moreover, there’s even a Rewards Club where anyone can get access to timeshare opportunities and get free nightly stays at various properties. Anyone who does not plan on using them can also resell them.
Additionally, there’s the ELDG token, and it has a lot of utility. Holders can stake it for passive income, and it can be used for governance. During Stage 1 of its presale, it trades at $0.012. However, analysts project that it can climb by 25x at launch.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.