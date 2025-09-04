AlphaTON Capital Unveils $100M TON Treasury Strategy for Telegram Ecosystem; TON Strategy Co Discloses $250 Million Stock Repurchase Program

AlphaTON Capital Corp (@AlphaTONCapital) has officially launched its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy, targeting Telegram’s fast-growing TON ecosystem.
The firm plans to acquire roughly $100 million worth of $TON tokens to jumpstart its corporate treasury. The initial financing round is expected to close on or about September 5, 2025.
This marks the beginning of a large-scale play to integrate corporate treasury strategy, yield generation, and ecosystem development—three pillars AlphaTON says will fuel both its balance sheet and the Telegram mini-app economy.
At the heart of the plan is a Treasury Build initiative. AlphaTON will acquire $TON tokens via strategic partnerships and bulk purchases, positioning itself as one of the largest corporate holders of the asset.
As of today, according to CoinMarketCap, $TON trades around $7.24 with a market cap of $17.9 billion. Daily volumes exceed $300 million, underscoring growing institutional interest since Telegram integrated TON wallet features across its 1B+ user base earlier this year.
AlphaTON sees this as a once-in-a-decade opportunity. By buying early and holding at scale, the firm aims to create a corporate treasury that benefits from both asset appreciation and on-chain yield mechanisms.
Yield Growth: Staking, Validation, and DeFi Tools
But AlphaTON isn’t stopping at simple accumulation. Its second focus, Yield Growth, deploys the treasury into TON staking, validation, and DeFi protocols to generate sustainable, non-dilutive returns.
“Traditional treasury strategies sit idle,” said AlphaTON co-founder Enzo Villani. “Ours will work on-chain—validating the network, staking assets, and participating in TON-based DeFi to compound treasury growth.”
This approach not only grows AlphaTON’s balance sheet but also deepens liquidity and infrastructure support for the TON network itself.
Where AlphaTON differentiates itself from other DAT players is Ecosystem Development. Beyond financial engineering, AlphaTON will incubate projects across gaming, business tools, and DeFi protocols—all native to Telegram’s billion-user mini-app ecosystem.
“This isn’t just treasury strategy,” said Brittany, AlphaTON’s Head of Ecosystem Growth. “We’re building businesses, tools, and consumer apps inside Telegram that run on TON. That unlocks massive user adoption and real-world utility.”
With Telegram mini-apps emerging as a new frontier—think WeChat-level integration but fully on-chain—this blend of finance and ecosystem growth is drawing major investor attention.
Strategic Partnerships Backing the Move
AlphaTON isn’t doing this alone. The launch is supported by heavyweight strategic relationships, including:
- SkyBridge Capital – Anthony Scaramucci
- Animoca Brands – gaming and metaverse powerhouse
- BitGo, Kraken, Crypto.com – leading exchanges and custodians
- DWF Labs, DNA Fund, Alpha Sigma Capital, P2P.org – investment and liquidity partners
This coalition brings deep capital markets expertise, infrastructure, and on-chain experience—critical for scaling both treasury and ecosystem projects.
In parallel, Tonstrat, which rebranded this week to TON Strategy Co (Nasdaq: $TONX), announced a $250 million stock repurchase program.
Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz explained the rationale:
“We are committed to disciplined capital allocation. If our stock trades at a premium to NAV, we may issue shares to buy more $TON. If it trades at a discount, we will repurchase shares. This program gives us the flexibility to enhance NAV/share over time.”
This dual approach—accumulating TON tokens while managing shareholder value—shows the team’s confidence in both the asset and the broader TON strategy.
https://twitter.com/tonstrat/status/1963246845062172927?t=ay4GldIQpdg1eIvnA3LCnA&s=19
$TON’s Rapid Growth and Telegram’s 1B+ Users
The launch comes as $TON adoption accelerates globally. With Telegram integrating TON wallet natively, users can now send crypto as easily as text messages. Mini-app developers are building games, payment tools, and marketplaces on top of this foundation.
As of September 3, 2025:
- Price: $3.17
- Market Cap: $8.14B
- 24h Volume: $147M
- Circulating Supply: 2.56B $TON
(Source: CoinMarketCap
These metrics place TON among the top 15 global crypto assets, with one of the fastest-growing user bases in the space.
Nasdaq Listing Ahead Under Ticker $ATON
AlphaTON Capital plans to rebrand and list on Nasdaq under the ticker $ATON. The listing will open doors for public market investors to gain exposure to both TON assets and the Telegram mini-app ecosystem via a single vehicle.
“Public investors want growth, yield, and real adoption stories,” said Enzo Villani. “We’re giving them all three with TON, Telegram, and our treasury model.”
AlphaTON’s goal is ambitious: to build the world’s largest corporate treasury of $TON. By blending token accumulation, on-chain yield, and mini-app ecosystem growth, the firm positions itself as a key infrastructure player in TON’s future.
As Brittany summarized: “This is about creating a tokenized economy at scale—inside the world’s fastest-growing messaging platform.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
