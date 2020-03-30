Algorand Launches a Blockchain App to Thwart the Coronavirus

It would appear that many people see merit in blockchain technology to fight the coronavirus crisis on a global scale. Algorand is the latest project to throw its hat into the ring, as its new blockchain app launched earlier this week.
Algorand is a relatively established project in the blockchain space.
Algorand Wants to Help Coronavirus Victims
Albeit it never generates many headlines, the latest effort is worth paying attention to.
The Singaporean company is launching a new application called IReport-Covid.
As the name suggests, it is designed to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.
Its main order of focus is to prevent the virus from spreading further.
In the application, users are asked to fill in a survey which will be recorded on the Algorand blockchain.
As the global coronavirus toll keeps rising, efforts like these are direly needed first and foremost.
Over 600,000 confirmed cases have now been recorded all over the world.
IReport-Covid is designed to cater to both symptomatic and non-symptomatic users alike.
Once there are ample reports, the aggregated statistics will be made publicly available.
This information can then be used by the proper instances to determine how the domestic situation has evolved.
Putting an end to this global pandemic will require ample work, but it remains to be seen how things will evolve exactly.