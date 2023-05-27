A trader who called the 2010 crypto crash revealed BTC’s next price target and eyeing Tradecurve for massive growth potential

Bitcoin is heading in a downward direction, as its value can decrease by the end of 2023, prompting many investors to look for alternatives. The trader known for calling the 2010 crypto crash, has another prediction but this time it’s regarding Bitcoin price target and new presale project Tradecurve growth. Let’s find out what he has to say.
Bitcoin (BTC)’s Next Price Target According To The Trader
Traders consistently analyze the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin , as its price movement can affect the entire blockchain industry. The trader who called the 2010 crypto crash revealed the next price target for Bitcoin, which has left other investors worried and looking for alternative investments. BTC cryptocurrency trades at $26,236.11 as of May 25, 2023. In the last 30 days, Bitcoin decreased in value by 3.8%, and in the last week, it saw a decline of 4.2%
The trader now predicts that Bitcoin can decrease in value to $20,000 by the end of 2023, and diversification can help aid in recouping some of the losses investors will experience due to this decline.
Why The Trader is Now Eyeing Tradecurve (TCRV) for Massive Growth
With Bitcoin stagnating in value and struggling to achieve positive price action, the new Tradecurve project has gained much buzz from traders. TCRV is the utility token behind Tradecurve, the hybrid exchange platform that combines the best elements from CEXs and DEXs.
Users do not need to complete KYC or other lengthy registration processes to use the hybrid exchange, as it allows them to make trades by just depositing cryptocurrencies as collateral.
They have complete anonymity, and the decentralized application also enables the trading of many financial products, including ETFs, forex, options, commodities, bonds, and much more.
Many users globally do not have access to the ability to trade these products due to country regulations or a lack of banking options. Tradecurve will democratize traditional finance and bring it into the DeFi space.
Another key aspect of Tradecurve that lets it stand out is the high leverage starting from 500:1. If any of these terms are intimidating for newbie traders, the Tradecurve team will launch a trading academy featuring classes and guest speakers. Users who are too busy can also just use the copy trader feature and copy successful traders, or they can use AI algorithms and trading bots.
Tradecurve is undergoing Stage 2 of its presale, where the TCRV token is currently priced at just $0.012. In Stage 3, it will increase in value by 25% to $0.015.
The trader who predicted the 2010 crypto crash now predicts that TCRV can climb 100x in value at launch. The token will get listed on Tier-1 CEXs and on the Uniswap DEX at launch.
For more information about the Tradecurve presale:
