A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Salt Lake City, Utah

As if the Coronavirus pandemic wasn’t bad enough, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake just hit near Salt Lake City, Utah at about 7:10 am local time.
The recent earthquake is the largest one to hit the area since 1992, and while damage to structures was relatively minimal, authorities are still investigating the extent of the damage.
So far, no casualties have been identifies but police will continue to investigate.
Just felt the first earthquake of my life. That was crazy. pic.twitter.com/aWew7EOrIt
— Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) March 18, 2020
In the tweet above, you can see how terrifying waking up to a 5.7 magnitude earthquake is, especially if you are self quarantining with your family.
I was at tha airport when the earthquake hit. We have been evacuated and told TSA is closed for the time being. No injuries or damage around me pic.twitter.com/zxeDPAgWZ2
— Kierra Dotson (@kiedotson) March 18, 2020
For those of you that were at the airport this morning, the SLC airport has been evacuated and TSA has been shut down for the time being.
According to Utah Emergency Management, power has been knocked off for some areas, with no timeline as to how soon the power will be restored.
We will be monitoring local news and updating this article as more information becomes available.
I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it sounds like aftershocks are likely. The City is assessing the situation now and I’ll circle back with an update when I have it. Be safe. #utpol #slc
— SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 18, 2020
SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall said aftershocks are likely so make sure to stay in a safe area and be ready for another event.
Stay safe and God bless.
