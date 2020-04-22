4 Facts About Bitcoin Founder Satoshi Nakamoto Which Will Blow Your Mind

Introduction
Satoshi Nakamoto is credited to be the Founder of Bitcoin and the way we know and perceive cryptocurrencies. A White Paper published by him in October 2008 entitled ‘A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ is considered the foundation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
In the last decade or so, there have been numerous other cryptocurrencies, which have flooded the market. However, Bitcoin still continues to dominate the market and is considered the real ‘OG’! This is in part to its global levels of acceptance, as well as its theoretical foundations.
Satoshi Nakamoto is an enigma, who has been the subject of many controversies, heresies and other urban fables. Nothing is known about the mysterious Founder of Bitcoin. The last communication Satoshi Nakamoto has had with the world was in 2011. Since then, there have just been theories of who he is in real life.
In this article, we will look at four mind-blowing facts about Satoshi Nakamoto. Play close attention, as these facts can help you clear one of the greatest mysteries of modern times.
4 Important Facts about Bitcoin Founder, Satoshi Nakamoto: The List
- Satoshi Nakamoto is Dead-
According to commentators and experts, even if a person like Satoshi Nakamoto existed, he is most probably dead by now. There are numerous evidences to back this claim. Nakamoto is stated to hold around ‘1 Million Bitcoins’.
However, transaction history shows no movement of Bitcoins, leading many to believe that no one who is living would not move the Bitcoins. There are also conspiracy theorists, which refer to the involvement of law enforcement agencies and spy groups in his disappearance.
- Satoshi Nakamoto is a British National-
People who have gone through the White Paper on Bitcoin published by Satoshi Nakamoto point to his immaculate use of native English. No one who is Japanese is thought to use native English because of the influence of American English in Japan’s education and culture systems.
This along with Nakamoto’s posting time coincided with UK’s online timings added fuel to the speculation that Nakamoto is or British origin. Japanese are believed to be very proud of their heritage and culture. However, the Bitcoin Code did not have any Japanese scripts or signs built into it.
- Satoshi Nakamoto is not ‘One’ but a ‘Group’ of people-
If you have been curious about finding out the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, you might have come across names like Dorian Nakamoto, Nick Szabo and Hal Finney. All of them are supremely talented, possessed the required computational skills and were already working on something similar to cryptocurrencies.
In fact, Nick Szabo, in 2005 had published a paper on ‘Bitgold’, which is seen as a precursor to Bitcoin. It also aimed to create a decentralized digital currency, something that Bitcoin established for itself, three years down the line.
- Satoshi Nakamoto is a Fugitive Regretful Billionaire-
Everyone knows that Satoshi Nakamoto is in possession of 1 Million Bitcoins. That makes his worth in the billions. He wanted to create a social digital currency, which would help the poorest sections of the global population. However, it is no secret that Bitcoin has been used, to fuel illegal activities and dark net trades.
This makes commentators state that Satoshi Nakamoto got disillusioned with the entire purpose of Bitcoin and went into some form of self-imposed isolation. He did not like what was being done in his name with Bitcoins. He thought of it as a mistake and disappeared into nothingness.
Conclusion
Even after ten years of being in existence, there is very little sure knowledge of who is Satoshi Nakamoto. As the world continues to grapple with this mystery, his creation Bitcoin is still going stable and gaining mainstream acceptance.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com