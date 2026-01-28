ZetaChain Unveils 2.0 Upgrade And Anuma Beta Release

ZetaChain has officially announced the launch of ZetaChain 2.0, alongside the beta release of Anuma, marking a major expansion of its vision to unify artificial intelligence and Web3 infrastructure.
The upgrade introduces what ZetaChain describes as a “universal layer for AI and Web3,” designed to allow applications to operate seamlessly across blockchains and AI models while preserving private memory and eliminating infrastructure lock-in.
The announcement, shared publicly by the ZetaChain team, positions the Layer 1 blockchain as a foundational protocol for the next generation of decentralized and AI-native applications. By combining cross-chain interoperability with multi-model AI execution, ZetaChain is aiming to solve fragmentation issues that have long limited both ecosystems. The release follows growing developer demand for tools that support global deployment, persistent context, and flexible monetization without the complexity of managing bespoke backend systems.
Introducing A Universal Layer For AI And Web3
At the core of the upgrade is ZetaChain 2.0’s universal execution layer, which allows applications to run across multiple blockchains and AI models from a single protocol environment. Unlike traditional architectures that require developers to select and commit to a specific chain or AI provider, ZetaChain 2.0 introduces cross-model routing and execution, enabling apps to dynamically interact with different AI models without vendor lock-in.
This approach mirrors the evolution of cloud computing, where abstraction layers removed the need for developers to manage infrastructure directly. ZetaChain applies the same principle to decentralized systems and AI, enabling developers to focus on application logic while the protocol handles interoperability. According to the team, apps built on ZetaChain 2.0 can communicate across chains, invoke AI models, and settle value globally, all without deploying separate contracts or maintaining fragmented execution environments.
The launch underscores ZetaChain’s broader mission to serve as a connective tissue between AI and blockchain, two technologies that are increasingly converging but remain operationally siloed.
Private Memory And Persistent Context At The Protocol Level
One of the most notable additions in ZetaChain 2.0 is its Private Memory Layer, which introduces encrypted, persistent context directly at the protocol level. Unlike traditional AI applications where memory is either session-based or controlled by centralized providers, ZetaChain’s design allows users to own and permission their memory across applications and models.
This private memory persists across interactions, enabling applications to maintain long-term context without exposing sensitive data to external infrastructure providers. Permissions are user-controlled, meaning memory access can be selectively granted or revoked depending on the application or model being used. The protocol-level implementation also removes the need for developers to build custom databases or authentication layers to support memory persistence.
By embedding private memory into the execution layer itself, ZetaChain addresses growing concerns around data ownership, surveillance, and AI context leakage. The design aligns with broader Web3 principles, positioning memory not as an application feature, but as a user-owned primitive.
Developer SDK Enables Multi-Model Apps And Global Monetization
ZetaChain 2.0 is accompanied by a redesigned developer SDK, which exposes native support for multi-model AI access, private memory management, and global monetization. Developers can build applications that route tasks between different AI models based on cost, performance, or specialization, all while maintaining a continuous context for the end user.
The SDK also enables applications to monetize globally without relying on centralized payment processors. By leveraging ZetaChain’s Layer 1 infrastructure, developers can settle transactions across borders and chains, opening access to users in markets traditionally excluded by legacy financial rails. This is particularly relevant for AI-driven applications, where subscription models and usage-based pricing often struggle with global distribution.
Importantly, the SDK abstracts away much of the complexity typically associated with cross-chain development. Developers do not need to deploy and maintain contracts on multiple networks or manage bridging logic manually. ZetaChain handles execution and settlement natively, reducing overhead and accelerating time-to-market.
Anuma Debuts As Consumer-Grade Multi-Model AI Interface
Alongside the protocol upgrade, ZetaChain introduced Anuma, its first consumer-facing AI product, now available in beta. Anuma is designed as a unified interface for accessing multiple leading AI models, allowing users to switch between them seamlessly without losing context or conversation history.
Unlike existing AI platforms that lock users into a single provider, Anuma supports continuous context across models, powered by ZetaChain’s private memory layer. This means users can start a task with one model, continue it with another, and retain the same underlying memory , all while keeping data private and user-controlled.
Anuma is positioned as an early demonstration of what ZetaChain’s universal AI layer enables at the consumer level. Users can request early access through an invite system, with the platform targeting creators, researchers, and power users who rely on multiple models for different tasks. The beta release reflects ZetaChain’s strategy of proving protocol capabilities through real-world applications rather than abstract tooling alone.
ZetaChain Builds On Strong Funding And Layer1 Foundation
ZetaChain’s expansion into AI infrastructure builds on a solid foundation established over the past several years. The project raised $27 million in funding in 2023, providing the resources needed to develop its Layer 1 blockchain and interoperational framework. As a Layer 1 network, ZetaChain enables cross-chain data exchange and smart-contract execution, positioning itself as a neutral coordination layer rather than a competitor to existing chains.
With the launch of ZetaChain 2.0 and Anuma, the project is signaling a strategic shift from pure interoperability toward a broader role as an execution and memory layer for AI-native applications. The move reflects a growing belief that the next wave of AI products will require decentralized primitives , not just for payments, but for memory, permissions, and global access.
As AI and Web3 continue to converge, ZetaChain’s approach suggests a future where applications are no longer constrained by single chains, single models, or centralized infrastructure. Instead, they operate across a universal layer that prioritizes flexibility, privacy, and user ownership.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
