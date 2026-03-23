ZachXBT Uncovers Coordinated Scam Network Using Geopolitical Fear To Drive Crypto Fraud

A new investigation by on-chain analyst ZachXBT is pulling back the curtain on a type of crypto scam that’s becoming harder to spot.
This isn’t the usual random shill or obvious rug pull. It’s organized, coordinated, and built to blend into everyday conversations online.
In a breakdown shared on X (formerly Twitter), ZachXBT points to a network of more than 10 accounts working together to push narratives, gain attention, and eventually steer users toward crypto traps.
What stands out isn’t just the scam itself, it’s how naturally it fits into the flow of content people already engage with.
Network Of Accounts Built Around Coordinated Messaging
At first glance, the accounts don’t look connected. They post like regular users, react to trending topics, and engage with each other in ways that feel organic.
But when you zoom out, the pattern becomes clearer.
According to ZachXBT, these accounts operate almost like a system. One posts, others quickly repost, comment, and amplify. The same names keep appearing under each other’s content, boosting visibility and making posts trend faster than they normally would.
It creates the impression that a topic is gaining real traction, when in reality it’s being pushed by a small, coordinated group. And because everything happens in sync, it’s easy for outsiders to mistake it for genuine engagement.
Fear-Based Content Used To Capture Attention
Instead of starting with crypto, the network leads with topics that people naturally react to, wars, global tensions, conspiracies, and worst-case scenarios.
These kinds of posts travel fast. People share them, argue in the replies, and tag others. That’s exactly what the network relies on.
As engagement builds, more real users join in, often without realizing what’s happening behind the scenes. Bloggers and commentators, drawn in by the subject matter, end up amplifying the content just by interacting with it.
By the time the posts reach a wider audience, they already look credible simply because so many people are involved.
AI Personas And Engagement Farming Drive Reach
Another layer to the operation is the use of AI-generated personas. These accounts are designed to look real, profile pictures, bios, posting styles, everything.
Nothing immediately gives them away.
When combined with coordinated reposting, it creates a strong illusion of multiple independent voices all talking about the same thing. In reality, it’s a controlled setup designed to keep engagement high.
The network also mixes in familiar tactics like giveaways or viral-style posts to keep users hooked. It’s not all serious content, some of it is designed purely to attract clicks and followers.
Once people are paying attention, the setup is already in place for the next move.
Pump And Dump Strategy Hidden Behind Narrative
That next move is where the scam becomes clear.
After building enough attention, the accounts start promoting a specific cryptocurrency, usually around the same time. It doesn’t come out of nowhere; it’s introduced gradually, often tied into whatever narrative they’ve been pushing.
Because the accounts have already built engagement and trust, some users take the bait. They see multiple accounts talking about the same token and assume something is happening.
As buying pressure builds, the price moves up.
Meanwhile, the people behind the network are already positioned. They begin selling into that momentum, taking profits while others are just getting in.
It’s the same pump-and-dump model, just packaged differently, less obvious, more layered, and easier to fall for.
Six-Figure Profits And Expanding Influence
On-chain data shows that this isn’t just an experiment. The network has already pulled in six-figure profits in U.S. dollars.
That alone is enough to keep it going.
What makes it more concerning is how simple the structure is to replicate. A handful of accounts, some automation, and a clear strategy, that’s all it takes to run something like this.
As more people catch on to how effective this model is, there’s a real chance we’ll see similar setups pop up across the platform.
Growing Threat Beyond Financial Manipulation
ZachXBT also points out something bigger here. This isn’t just about money anymore.
By constantly pushing geopolitical and conspiracy-driven content, these networks are shaping conversations as much as they are running scams. They tap into real fears, real events, and real emotions, and then layer financial manipulation on top.
That combination makes it harder to detect and easier to trust.
For everyday users on X (formerly Twitter), the takeaway is simple: not every trending discussion is as organic as it looks, and not every opportunity is what it seems.
The tactics are evolving. And for now, awareness is still the best defense.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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