ZachXBT Exposed LAB Token's Insider Playbook, Buyers Are Now Living It

I have read a lot of crypto collapse stories this year, but the one that stopped me mid-scroll was a single tweet: $5,000 in, $5.6 million on paper at the peak, $3,219 the day the tokens actually unlocked.

Not a hack. Not a rug in the traditional sense. Just a buyer watching his own money change value by millions of dollars while being structurally unable to touch a single token. That is the story I want to walk through, because I think it is one of the clearest examples this year of a collapse that was called, in detail, months before it happened.

The Warning Nobody Wanted To Hear

The more I dug into this, the more I realized LAB was never really about artificial intelligence. It launched itself as an AI-powered trading terminal, selling tokens on the Legion launchpad at just $0.025 in late 2025. For months it traded quietly below a dollar, the kind of low-float token I would normally scroll past without a second look. Then, with almost no meaningful product news to justify it, LAB exploded to a $6 billion fully diluted valuation. When I see a move like that with nothing behind it, my first instinct is to ask who benefits, and that is exactly the question ZachXBT had already spent months answering. His investigation into LAB is, in my view, the case that best represents everything wrong with the current playbook for extracting money from retail traders.

What he found was not a vague suspicion. He alleged that insiders controlled more than 95 percent of the token's supply and coordinated with a market maker to engineer the pump across exchanges. I keep sitting with that number, because when more than 95 percent of a token's supply sits in a small number of hands, I do not think you can call what is left a market. It is a script, and the people running it know how the story ends before retail buyers even open the app.

Inside The Machine: How Insiders Rigged The Float

I think it is worth understanding how this actually worked, because I have seen the same setup run on other tokens under different names, and I expect I will see it again. The mechanics ZachXBT laid out struck me as almost clinical in their simplicity. Paid influencers were brought in to shill the token to their audiences, manufacturing a sense of organic hype that never actually existed. Insiders, holding the overwhelming majority of the supply, were free to sell into that manufactured demand whenever they chose. Retail buyers, meanwhile, were the only participants actually locked into their positions, watching the chart move without any ability to act on it.



That imbalance is, to me, the entire business model. Someone has to be holding the bag when the insiders decide it is time to cash out, and in this setup, I do not think that outcome was ever left to chance.

The Trap Sprung On Public Sale Buyers

This is the part that genuinely bothers me, because it stops looking like aggressive marketing and starts looking like a structural trap. According to the investigation, the LAB team unilaterally extended the lock-up period for public sale participants from three months to nine months, without asking the people who had already bought in. Buyers agreed to one set of terms and, after their money was already committed, found themselves bound by a completely different one.



When I think about what that actually means in practice, it lays out cleanly: paid promoters were pulling new buyers in throughout the run-up, insiders were free to sell into that attention whenever they wanted, and the ordinary people who bought through the public sale, the ones the entire hype cycle was built to attract, were frozen in place with no way to exit no matter what the price did next. I do not read that as a risk disclosure. I read it as a design choice.

From $1.2 To $0.55: The Collapse In Real Time

Once the insiders decided to sell, the chart did what I have come to expect concentrated supply always eventually does. The price fell from $1.2 down to $0.55, then dropped a further 77% in the space of two hours, before ultimately landing 99 percent below its peak. If I had been holding through that, I do not think I would have found a floor to point to or an obvious moment to call the bottom, because the people who controlled the float were the only ones who actually knew where it was headed.





Investor Skylinee put the human cost of that collapse into a single number that I have not been able to shake since I first saw it. In a post on X, he confirmed finally receiving his LAB tokens from the community sale, tokens that had been worth $5.6 million on paper at the peak of the run.

By the time his allocation actually unlocked, the same tokens were worth $3,219. He said it plainly: he never touched anything in between. Reading that, there was no chance for him to sell at the top, no chance to sell on the way down, nothing but a locked position and a countdown clock that only mattered once the value it was protecting had already evaporated.

What The Bubblemaps Numbers Confirm

If Skylinee's story reads like an outlier to you, the way it initially did to me, the aggregate data suggests it was closer to the rule. Bubblemaps published updated figures on the LAB community presale showing just how far the collapse reached across the entire buyer pool. Total participants in the community sale numbered 313, who between them invested $1,428,359.

The total value of those holdings today sits at $6,768,048, a figure I will admit sounds almost encouraging until you compare it to where it stood only weeks earlier: investor profits across the presale had collapsed from roughly $1 billion at the peak down to just $6 million. The first unlock for this tranche is dated August 14. For thirteen days, I imagine these buyers watched valuations they could not access swing from generational wealth to a fraction of their original investment, locked in place the entire time.

If there is a lesson I keep coming back to in all of this, it is the one ZachXBT has been repeating in different words for months, and the one I now find myself repeating to anyone who asks me about a token pumping for no clear reason. If you do not want to be the exit liquidity, learn to read the pattern before you buy in, not after your tokens finally unlock. Mandatory paid shilling, a supply concentrated in insider wallets, vesting terms that quietly change after your money is already committed, and a price with no real product behind it, I no longer see that combination as a red flag. I see it as the entire business model, and LAB is simply the version of it I happened to watch play out in real time.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

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