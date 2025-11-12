YZi Labs Makes First Biotech Investment of 2025, Backing Regenerative Medicine Startup Renewal Bio

YZi Labs, formerly known as Binance Labs, has made its first biotech move of 2025, investing in Renewal Bio, a regenerative medicine firm working on DNA-identical human tissues.
The company’s mission is ambitious: to solve the global organ shortage using patient-derived stem cells.
The partnership marks a major step for YZi Labs as it expands beyond its Web3 and AI roots into regenerative medicine, a field that merges cutting-edge biology with frontier technology.
From Crypto Labs to Cell Labs
The investment in Renewal Bio highlights YZi Labs’ ongoing transformation. Once focused purely on blockchain innovation, the $10 billion fund is now venturing into deep science and biotechnology, areas seen as the next frontier of human advancement.
Renewal Bio’s research sits at the intersection of science and technology. The company uses its proprietary Stembroid™ platform to grow real, functional human tissues, including blood, liver, heart, and pancreas cells, from reprogrammed skin or blood samples taken from individual patients.
By using DNA-identical material, Renewal Bio’s process eliminates the risk of organ rejection, one of the most critical challenges in modern medicine.
Inside Renewal Bio’s Stembroid™ Platform
At the heart of Renewal Bio’s work is Stembroid™, a breakthrough technology that mimics human embryonic development in a controlled lab setting. The platform takes adult cells, reprograms them into stem cells, and then uses developmental biology cues to grow them into fully functional tissues or organ precursors.
For 2025, the company’s top priority is developing blood stem cells to treat leukemia and immune system disorders. The goal is to create a scalable, personalized alternative to bone marrow transplants, an area where donor shortages and rejection risks remain severe.
If successful, this approach could reshape the treatment landscape for millions of patients who rely on compatible donors for survival.
Backed by Science and Leadership
Renewal Bio was founded by Professor Jacob Hanna, a leading stem cell researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science. His lab has earned global recognition for pioneering techniques that reprogram adult cells and replicate early human development in vitro.
Under Hanna’s leadership, Renewal Bio has quickly become one of the most promising startups in the regenerative medicine space, combining academic rigor with commercial ambition.
YZi Labs’ investment gives the company fresh resources to push its preclinical development forward, expand infrastructure, and prepare for GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing, a key step toward human clinical trials.
A Leap Toward Organ Regeneration
Beyond blood stem cells, Renewal Bio’s research has far-reaching implications. Its Stembroid™ technology could one day enable personalized organ regeneration, where a patient’s damaged heart, liver, or kidney can be replaced with an exact biological match grown from their own cells.
This would not only solve the organ donor shortage but also revolutionize transplant medicine by eliminating the need for lifelong immunosuppressive drugs.
According to the company’s roadmap, upcoming studies will explore applications in organoid creation, disease modeling, and cell-based therapies for chronic and genetic conditions.
YZi Labs Expands Its Horizon
For YZi Labs, this investment represents a strategic evolution. Formerly Binance Labs, the fund rebranded to reflect its broader focus on innovation across frontier sectors, from blockchain and AI to life sciences and biotechnology.
By backing Renewal Bio, YZi Labs positions itself at the forefront of what many call the “BioTech Renaissance”, the merging of digital technology, AI-driven modeling, and next-generation biology.
The firm’s $10 billion fund allows it to back transformative ideas that bridge technology and humanity. With this move, YZi Labs signals that its ambitions now go far beyond digital assets, toward extending human health and longevity through science.
Building for Clinical Readiness
The new funding will accelerate Renewal Bio’s preclinical development of Stembroid-derived blood stem cells and expand its research partnerships with hospitals, universities, and biotech manufacturers.
Part of the investment will go toward scaling the company’s lab-to-clinic pipeline, setting up facilities that meet GMP standards, the industry benchmark for producing cells and tissues suitable for human trials.
These steps are essential for translating Renewal Bio’s laboratory breakthroughs into real-world medical solutions that can be used in hospitals and treatment centers globally.
A Vision of Accessible Regeneration
The long-term vision behind this partnership is clear: to make personalized organ replacement scalable, safe, and accessible worldwide.
By combining YZi Labs’ capital and global network with Renewal Bio’s research excellence, both organizations aim to create a world where the lack of donor organs is no longer a barrier to survival.
Instead of waiting years on a transplant list, patients could one day receive organs grown directly from their own cells, perfectly matched, rejection-free, and produced on demand.
Shaping the Future of Medicine
The biotech and crypto industries may seem worlds apart, but both share one core philosophy, disrupting legacy systems through innovation.
Just as blockchain changed the way we store and transfer value, regenerative medicine could redefine how we heal and sustain human life. YZi Labs’ investment bridges these two revolutions, using financial and technological expertise to accelerate biological breakthroughs.
The coming years will reveal how Renewal Bio’s research matures. But if the Stembroid™ platform delivers on its promise, it could mark a turning point in medical history, where lab-grown, patient-specific tissues become a standard treatment option rather than a futuristic concept.
The move into regenerative medicine could strengthen YZi Labs’ global position as a fund that invests in technologies shaping the next century, from blockchain networks to biological ones.
