XRP Surges as Retail Interest Soars: Diverging Paths from Bitcoin’s Institutional Rally

In this cycle, the behavior of investors in the cryptocurrency market has significantly shifted, with one clear trend being the emergence of XRP as a standout favorite among retail investors.
Despite the rallying that Bitcoin (BTC) has seen—largely driven by institutional demand—XRP has been moving in an altogether different direction, seeing a retail interest in it that has, in fact, at times, outstripped Bitcoin on any number of metrics.
Recent data shows that XRP has seen an extraordinarily robust resurgence in not only price but also in its overall network activity. From what just appeared to be a hopeful uptick in mid-2022, XRP has almost completely recovered in both its price and in what seems to be an increasingly solidified foundation of network fundamentals.
To compare its recovery to something else in the market, we can look at two other major cryptocurrencies. First, let’s see how XRP’s recovery compares to that of Bitcoin.
Retail Speculation Drives XRP’s Meteoric Rise
XRP’s price action in this cycle is most strongly tied to retail speculation. Unlike Bitcoin, which has shown a steady, catalyst-driven rise that is clearly backed by institutional investors, the price trajectory of XRP has been marked by much more erratic movements that are driven largely by short-term retail traders.
Throughout much of the 2023 cycle, XRP traded very much in a flatline, unable to break away from a consolidation range. Yet, in December of 2023, the token experienced what many are calling a breakout. The price surge attracted retail traders and numerous cries of, “To the moon!”
But this breakout didn’t result from fundamental price shifts, major institutional involvement, or any other kind of development that would normally attract traders. Instead, it happened because retail traders were intensely speculating on the price; i.e., it was a speculative surge that fed into what was becoming XRP’s breakout. And of course, the surge was becoming even more amplified by the growing social media hype.
XRP’s recent price increases have been amazing, but they have not followed the same gradual, sustained growth path as Bitcoin. XRP’s growth has been driven almost entirely by retail investors jumping on the speculative bandwagon. Institutional interest and beneficial macroeconomic trends—those things that have been driving the price of Bitcoin ever higher—have largely eluded XRP. In the end, while Bitcoin appears to be the coin of choice for long-term holders and serious investors, XRP seems to be the coin for traders and those who want to get rich quick.
Comparing the Rally Paths: Bitcoin vs. XRP
In the current price growth scenario since the low point of the 2022 cycle, the two assets—Bitcoin and Ethereum—have seen similar percentage increases. But the paths each has taken to reach current levels has been strikingly different.
Bitcoin’s advance has been much more steady, much more pronounced, and much more based on clear, defined sets of fundamental market catalysts. And those catalysts have sustained a fairly nice rally in price.
Unlike XRP, which has seen low retail demand for most of 2023 as traders awaited an SEC ruling, Bitcoin has enjoyed high demand from both retail and institutional investors. The difference in the nature of this demand is key to understanding why the two assets have appreciated in price this year.
XRP’s appreciation is almost entirely a function of retail demand, and that demand is very speculative and quite possibly unsustainable.
A parallel aspect of this divergence can be traced to the ongoing legal tussle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple, the company behind XRP. The legal situation has obviously created more than just a smidgen of uncertainty for XRP. But it’s also provided the retail market with a sense of volatility and potential. Retail investors, especially those focused on near-term price action, have become all the more buzzed up and hyped up about XRP because of the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple drama. Why? Because a favorable outcome for Ripple could green-light even more rapid price appreciation for the token.
Retail’s Role in the Changing Crypto Landscape
The ascent of XRP as a favorite among retail investors signals a deeper trend within the cryptocurrency market: retail traders are now calling the shots. And they are using social media as their primary megaphone.
In the past, when the cryptocurrency market was still in its infancy, it was institutional investors who had the market power. But with the recent bull run, a more diverse set of market players has emerged, and retail traders are now a top contender.
This trend could signal a changing landscape for cryptocurrencies, in which traditional institutional investment no longer serves as the sole powerhouse driving large price changes. The rise of retail speculation could also mean a more volatile market, as these investors are more likely to act on price movements that seem to promise short-term results.
Yet, retail-driven rallies (like the apparent one we saw in December 2023, when XRP broke out) can also be a double-edged sword. They bring volatility and the potential for quick profits, but they also expose the market to the kind of speculative bubbles it seems always to be at risk of inflating. When the price of an asset is going up, retail traders tend to flood into it, and when the price stops going up, they tend to flood out. In this respect, the not-so-distant past of XRP looks more like a Bitcoin Cash or a Litecoin than a future Bitcoin.
What’s Next for XRP and Bitcoin?
Both Bitcoin and XRP have unique challenges and opportunities to look forward to. The institutional backing that Bitcoin enjoys renders a stable foundation for its growth, but it must contend with inflation, regulatory scrutiny, and competition from rival digital assets. In the meantime, XRP will likely continue to harness the retail interest that propels its price upwards, but the speculative nature of this demand makes XRP price movements completely wild and unpredictable as traders move in and out of this asset.
XRP’s future also depends on what happens with Ripple’s current court case against the SEC. If Ripple wins, this could be a huge shot in the arm for XRP’s credibility and could make investors and institutions interested in it. Right now, it’s at the mercy of retail speculators who are guessing on its price. If Ripple loses the case, watch out—the price could really take a hit.
To summarize, the recent uptrend in Bitcoin can be attributed to the continuous and substantial entry of institutional investors into the asset class. Conversely, XRP has experienced a much more erratic price history, with retail investors driving sharp moves in both directions. Despite recent events, I still see both assets as playing a potential role in the future of payments and the way in which the rise of cryptocurrencies will bring about change in the financial markets.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!