XRP, PENGU Surge While BlockDAG Extends BEAT VESTING PASS

BlockDAG Extends BEAT VESTING Offer to Aug 4! PENGU Targets $1 & Ripple Recovers Fast
Top trending crypto coins are seeing intense market activity. The Ripple (XRP) price movement is showing solid upward momentum, surging from $3.05 and forming a distinct V-shaped rebound pattern. XRP is now circling the $3.22 mark and pushing toward major resistance levels.
Meanwhile, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price potential continues to catch attention in the meme coin scene. Priced near $0.041, speculation about a $1 run remains active, even though many see it as overly ambitious given current figures.
On the other hand, BlockDAG (BDAG) has reignited excitement by responding to high demand. The BEAT VESTING PASS offer has now been extended, giving buyers full access to their BDAG from the moment trading begins. With presale momentum and liquidity freedom combined, all eyes are now on this final stage.
Ripple (XRP) Price Movement Suggests Breakout Might Be Ahead
Fresh movement in the Ripple (XRP) price shows it rebounding off $3.05, now trading close to $3.22. The structure on the charts reflects a clear V-reversal, and XRP is challenging resistance between $3.24 and $3.28. A breakthrough here could signal a push toward $3.42 and potentially retest $3.70.
Adding fuel to the positive trend, Ripple has filed for a national banking license with the OCC. This could offer direct access to Federal Reserve systems, enabling nonstop RLUSD stablecoin services. Momentum is rising with volume building and RSI climbing, indicating XRP might soon make a stronger upward shift.
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Potential: Can the $1 Hope Hold?
The PENGU token was introduced in late 2024 as part of Pudgy Penguins’ strategy to go beyond NFTs and appeal to wider crypto audiences. Now trading around $0.041, the token has built a community presence. However, expectations of hitting $1 imply a 76x gain, which would send the market cap soaring into multi-billion-dollar territory.
Pudgy Penguin NFTs still command values over $30,000, so their brand presence is well-established. But when looking at realistic market targets, the Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price potential remains more grounded. Most 2025 estimates suggest a range of $0.01 to $0.05, not anywhere near the $1 mark.
BlockDAG Extends BEAT VESTING PASS Offer With Strong Numbers
Demand has pushed BlockDAG to reopen its BEAT VESTING PASS, making it available until August 4. This extension gives one last opportunity for buyers to secure BDAG coins with full liquidity on day one of trading. No lock-ins or delays apply to base coins, while bonuses continue to follow the standard vesting path for sustained system health.
With over $354 million raised and 24.4 billion coins already sold, the traction is clear. Those who joined in early have already seen their funds grow by 2,660% since batch 1, underlining the strength of the presale. The offer is drawing attention for giving users control of their holdings from launch day.
What makes the timing even more critical is the price point. BDAG is being offered at $0.0016 in Batch 29, and this batch is closing fast. This frozen rate remains valid until the GLOBAL LAUNCH on August 11. After that, the listing jumps to $0.05, confirming a locked-in return of 3,025% for current batch buyers.
With this being the final window, those looking for high return and immediate control may find BlockDAG the strongest pick among today’s top trending crypto options.
Which Top Trending Crypto Holds the Edge Right Now?
Ripple (XRP) price movement and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price potential both show how momentum is building in various segments of the crypto scene. XRP is nearing a critical resistance and may rise further, while PENGU keeps community hype alive despite its $1 speculation appearing far-fetched.
Yet, in terms of actual return prospects, BlockDAG leads this pack. The extended BEAT VESTING PASS, valid until August 4, allows complete coin access from the start of trading. That level of liquidity control is rare. At $0.0016, with a $0.05 launch confirmed, a 3,025% gain is on the table.
With over $354 million already secured in presale and early participants witnessing up to 2,660% growth since batch 1, BlockDAG is clearly not being overlooked. For those still weighing their options, this could be the last solid entry before it heads toward major listings.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.