TON Partners with Agentic Wallets to Allow AI Agents that Execute Transactions Independently and Change the Way You Interact on-chain

A new standard called Agentic Wallets on the TON blockchain has been announced by TON Tech, which makes a major step towards connecting artificial intelligence with decentralized financial systems specifically in the open-source community.
This advancement allows AI agents to autonomously control funds and perform transactions on-chain without needing user approval for each transaction.
This transition completely alters the user’s interaction with digital assets. Instead of getting involved in the approval process for every transaction, users can assign some constraints to AI agents that will then be capable of operating with limited financial authority. Resulting in a more automated and seamless experience on-chain.
Agentic Wallets attempt to reconcile the tradeoff between autonomy and user supervision at their core. Though, AI agents operate autonomously, the user maintains full ownership over their funds and can revoke access for an agent at any given time. It allows for automation to still make things easier, without sacrificing security.
𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗢𝗡: 𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗜 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗱𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻-𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘀
TON Tech introduces Agentic Wallets — an open, self-custodial standard that lets AI agents manage funds and send transactions on TON without… pic.twitter.com/whyUTwIoih
— TON Tech (@TONTechHQ) April 28, 2026
How Agentic Wallets Work And Why User-Controlled Keepers Are So Compelling
Agentic Wallets are simpler and we will start to tell you how they operate. Users first create a specific wallet allocated to their AI agent. Once funded and configured, the agent can act independently, to a degree defined at setup.
All wallets that the agent controls are directly funded by the user leaving it objective free with total ownership rights over your assets, allowing your agent to carry out all transactions that you want.
Unlike you and me, control is uniquely divided between user and agent. The main wallet of the user is the sovereign source of truth, and the agent has only limited parameters set at creation. Users would be able to withdraw their funds or revoke agent permissions at any time
Such an architecture answers some basic trust and conservations in AI based finance. With clear limits and an undo option, Agentic Wallets provide a safety net for autonomy while ensuring users remain in control of their boundaries.
Say Goodbye to Developer Hell – Infrastructure that Creates Fans
One of the biggest advantages of the Agentic Wallet standard is that it can be adapted to most existing TON wallets While many blockchain upgrades require major overhauls, this system could be integrated with relative ease without requiring heavy infrastructure changes from either users or developers.
The framework contains a JavaScript-based development environment together with MCP and CLI tools, which enable you to construct, manage and scale agent workflows. This infrastructure makes it easier to build applications that leverage AI-driven money management.
Most importantly, it prevents vendor lock-in. The developers are still free to customize the agent configurations and operational logic giving space for many innovations in the whole ecosystem. Being compatible with nearly all state of the art AI models and frameworks increases possible applications even more.
Twitter.com/BSCNews/status/2049109626634047601
Real World Use Cases Enabled by Telegram Integrations
As far as most direct and practical application of Agentic Wallet are appearing from Telegram where the TON ecosystem already has a strong foothold. AI agents can seamlessly operate among one another through existing Bot API capability and bot-to-bot communications within chat environments.
Taking this idea further, Agentic Wallets allow agents to fulfill payments natively within the conversation. This evolution baits AI agents from passive listeners to active players on-chain financial actions.
Take an AI agent running inside Telegram that can manage your subscriptions, access payments or perform transactions on your behalf without requiring constant human approval. This creates a user experience that is more intuitive and operates at a higher level of efficiency.
Nevertheless, the emergence of Agentic Wallets represents a larger shift for blockchain. TON adds a new dimension to interaction by combining AI automation with reliable wallets managed entirely by users, where digbots evolve from mere assistants to active agents in funding CIA systems.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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