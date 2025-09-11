Worldcoin Surges as Eightco Launches $270M Treasury Strategy

Worldcoin ($WLD) jumped above $2 today, doubling from yesterday’s price near $1.
The surge comes after Eightco Holdings (OCTO), a U.S.-listed firm, revealed a bold $270M plan to launch the world’s first Worldcoin treasury strategy.
Worldcoin surged due to Eightco's announced $270M investment. How is the on-chain data performing?
— OKX Ventures (@OKX_Ventures) September 9, 2025
The announcement included a $250M private placement and an additional $20M strategic investment from BitMine, marking a massive corporate bet on the future of Worldcoin as a treasury asset. According to CoinMarketCap, WLD now trades at $1.8, up over 55% in the past 24 hours, with a market cap above $3.6B.
This move has ignited excitement across both equity and crypto markets, pushing Eightco’s stock price into parabolic territory.
Eightco’s Stock Skyrockets Over 3000%
Eightco’s transformation into a Worldcoin-focused treasury vehicle has sent shockwaves through Wall Street. Shares of OCTO soared from $1.45 on September 5 to an intraday high of $79.52, representing a 3,000%+ rally in just days.
The company’s market cap jumped from $4.4M to $242M, a staggering revaluation that highlights investor appetite for bold, crypto-native corporate strategies.
This surge didn’t stop with Eightco. Other small-cap names like CleanCore (ZONE) and Forward Industries (FORD) also posted sharp gains in after-hours and intraday trading, showing how capital is rotating into speculative growth plays tied to digital assets.
🚨Eightco Holdings (OCTO) Soars Over 3000% on WLD Treasury Strategy Announcement
🚀OCTO revealed a $250M private placement and a $20M strategic investment from BitMine to kickstart the world’s first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy. The stock hit $79.52 with a market cap of… pic.twitter.com/kJmh7zSVZH
— AI·Socatis (@SocatisAI) September 9, 2025
On-Chain Fundamentals Strengthen for Worldcoin
Beyond the headlines, Worldcoin’s core fundamentals continue to strengthen.
- Circulation and Emissions
WLD has entered a period of rapid circulation growth over the past year. Despite new unlocks, the token price has stayed relatively stable, holding above $1 for months before this breakout. According to CoinMarketCap, WLD’s Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) stands near $18B, meaning future emissions remain a critical risk factor for long-term holders.
- Wallet Growth
The World App is showing exponential adoption. Over 16 million users have now verified their identity through Worldcoin’s controversial iris-scanning technology, generating World IDs. This milestone signals both growth and ongoing debate around biometric verification.
- Dual-Chain Development
Since its launch earlier this year, the Worldcoin Chain has steadily gained traction. Active wallets and transactions are climbing, while the project’s earlier deployment on Optimism’s OP Mainnet remains active. Worldcoin is now operating in a dual-chain phase, giving developers more flexibility to scale applications around its identity system.
Together, these on-chain metrics suggest that WLD’s foundation is expanding, even as emissions continue to present challenges.
Strategic Treasury as Catalyst
The treasury strategy unveiled by Eightco is more than just a financial move—it’s a narrative driver. In an AI-driven world where “global authentic digital identity” becomes crucial, Worldcoin positions itself at the intersection of crypto and real-world verification.
Eightco’s aggressive treasury plan provides short-term momentum. But investors must weigh it against the long-term risks of high emissions and valuation pressure. In other words, the hype is real, but so are the fundamentals.
Smart Money Takes Profits
Not everyone is holding through the pump. On-chain trackers show smart money and institutions are unloading WLD into strength after today’s 55% surge.
Teneo 3AC deposited 2.25M WLD ($2.88M) to Binance, OKX, and Bybit about 18 hours ago. This leaves them with 52.47M WLD ($101M) in holdings. Their liquidation wallet originally received 75M WLD two years ago and has now sold roughly 30% since July 2024.
Another whale wallet, 0xC0D, deposited 9.33M WLD ($16.88M) to Binance just 2 hours ago. The address realized $8M in profits (+91%) in only two weeks.
These moves suggest that while retail and equity markets are chasing momentum, seasoned players are booking gains.
Smart money and institution are offloading $WLD after a 55% price jump today!
🔹 Teneo 3AC deposited 2.25M $WLD ($2.88M) into #Binance, #OKX, and #Bybit ~18 hours ago, leaving 52.47M $WLD ($101M) remaining.
Their liquidation wallet received 75M $WLD two years ago and has… pic.twitter.com/XWiKFfIzg0
— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) September 9, 2025
Market Reactions and Narratives
The Worldcoin rally has lit up both crypto Twitter and traditional investor circles. Many see it as validation of the project’s unique approach, while others remain skeptical of its centralized identity model and valuation.
The narrative is now split between “Worldcoin as a cornerstone of digital identity” and “Worldcoin as an overvalued emission-heavy token.”
Conclusion
Worldcoin’s rally to $2 highlights how corporate strategies can act as powerful catalysts in crypto. Eightco’s $270M treasury plan has not only doubled WLD’s price but also multiplied its own stock value by over 30x in days.
On-chain fundamentals are improving, with wallet growth, dual-chain activity, and stable circulation trends. Yet, risks remain with heavy token emissions and an inflated FDV. Smart money unloading into today’s pump is a reminder that the excitement is not without caution.
For now, the spotlight is firmly on Worldcoin. Whether this marks the start of a sustainable uptrend or just another hype-driven spike will depend on how the project manages emissions, adoption, and its role in the evolving AI and crypto landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
