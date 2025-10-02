World Liberty Financial Brings USD1 Stablecoin to Aptos

Donald Trump Jr. and WLFI CEO Zach Witkoff are taking a bold step into digital assets. The pair confirmed that World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin USD1 will officially launch on the Aptos network on October 6.
According to Reuters, Witkoff also revealed a WLFI debit card is in the works. The card will connect crypto wallets to everyday transactions, making it possible for users to spend stablecoins at retailers with the same ease as traditional cards. WLFI is also evaluating how to bring real estate, oil, and gas on-chain through tokenization , widening access to markets that were once exclusive.
USD1 Goes Live with Full Ecosystem Support
Day one of USD1 won’t just be a launch , it’s a coordinated ecosystem rollout. WLFI confirmed that the stablecoin will have immediate support across Aptos DeFi protocols including:
- @EchelonMarket
- @hyperion_xyz
- @ThalaLabs
- @PanoraExchange
- @TappExchange
For wallets and exchanges, the backing is just as strong. @PetraWallet, @Backpack, @okx, @OneKeyHQ, @BitgetWallet, @Nightly_app, and @Gate are all onboard to integrate USD1 from day one. This ensures instant access for both retail and institutional players, positioning USD1 for rapid adoption.
Why Aptos?
Aptos is not just another blockchain , it has roots in Meta’s abandoned Libra project and has since been built out with support from institutions like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton. Today, the Aptos network anchors itself as one of the most capable blockchains for stablecoin issuance and tokenized assets.
The numbers tell the story:
- $720M+ in real-world assets (RWAs) already deployed
- $1 billion+ in stablecoins circulating
- Native support for USDC, USDT, USDe, and PYUSD0
- Sub-second transaction latency for ultra-fast trades
- Fees averaging around $0.00055 per transaction
These features make Aptos ideal for stablecoins like USD1, which require low-cost rails and seamless integrations across wallets and DeFi markets.
Stablecoins in Context
The launch of USD1 comes at a time when stablecoins continue to dominate digital finance. According to CoinMarketCap, the stablecoin market cap exceeds $300 billion, with USDT leading at over $175 billion and USDC around $73 billion.
WLFI’s entry through USD1 signals more than just competition. It positions the project to capture liquidity from institutional players who demand reliability, low fees, and real-world utility. Unlike most stablecoin issuers, WLFI is tying its strategy directly to consumer access , from on-chain assets to debit cards.
Tokenization on the Horizon
Perhaps the most significant part of WLFI’s plan lies beyond USD1. Witkoff made it clear: the company is exploring tokenization of real estate, oil, and gas.
Tokenizing real estate could open fractional ownership in prime global properties, a market worth $280 trillion worldwide. Oil and gas tokenization would give traders and investors access to commodities with built-in liquidity and blockchain settlement , something traditional markets can’t match.
These moves align with a broader industry trend. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has already described tokenization as the “next generation for markets.” By positioning itself early, WLFI is signaling its intent to compete at a global scale.
The Debit Card: Bridging Crypto and Real Life
One of the hurdles for stablecoins has always been utility. Many users hold USDT or USDC but can’t spend them directly in daily life. WLFI aims to change that with its upcoming debit card.
Linked to USD1 and other crypto assets, the card would let holders tap into their balances instantly for groceries, dining, or travel. By removing friction, WLFI could onboard a new wave of users who aren’t traders but want stable, dollar-backed digital money that works anywhere.
If executed well, this could put WLFI in the same conversation as Crypto.com, Coinbase, and Binance, who already offer debit-style products , but with the added trust of a branded stablecoin built for compliance and institutional use.
The launch of USD1 is not just about another stablecoin. It’s about proving that financial rails can be:
- Invisible to the user , fast, cheap, seamless
- Adoption-ready , integrated into wallets and exchanges on day one
- Scalable to real-world assets , beyond crypto-native tokens
As Witkoff put it, “The future of finance calls for rails so advanced, affordable, and adoption-ready that they appear invisible.” For Aptos and WLFI, the Global Trading Engine provides exactly that infrastructure.
Market Outlook
With Aptos (APT) currently trading at $4.64 (CoinMarketCap, October 1), the blockchain has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a 24-hour volume around $481 million. The launch of USD1 could spark renewed interest in the Aptos ecosystem, potentially boosting liquidity and drawing in new developers.
Stablecoin issuers have historically boosted the ecosystems they launch on. For instance:
- USDC’s expansion on Solana increased liquidity and daily active users in 2021.
- USDT on Tron became the network’s largest driver of transaction volume.
If USD1 follows this pattern, Aptos could see a surge in adoption across DeFi, gaming, and institutional settlement.
WLFI’s USD1 launch on Aptos is shaping up as a major test of whether stablecoins can move beyond speculation into everyday finance. Backed by Trump Jr., steered by Witkoff, and supported by a network designed for speed and scale, USD1 has the foundation to compete with the giants.
Whether through debit cards, tokenized assets, or DeFi integration, the project is making one clear bet: the future of finance is invisible, global, and on-chain.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!