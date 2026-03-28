World Foundation Raises $65 Million Through OTC Token Sales As It Expands Operations

The World Foundation has revealed that it recently completed a series of over-the-counter (OTC) sales involving its native WLD token, pulling in a total of $65 million from four counterparties within the span of a week.
The update gives a clearer picture of how the project is quietly funding its next phase, even as broader market conditions remain a bit uncertain.
According to the disclosure, the transactions were carried out at an average price of about $0.2719 per WLD. While that might not seem dramatic at first glance, the structure of the deal, and what the funds are meant for, tells a more important story about where the project is headed.
The first of these transactions reportedly settled on March 20, 2026, marking the beginning of what appears to be a tightly coordinated funding effort.
Breakdown Of The OTC Deal And Lockup Structure
Looking a bit closer, not all of the $65 million worth of tokens sold will immediately enter circulation. Out of the total amount, $25 million is subject to a six-month lockup period. That detail matters more than it might seem, especially for those watching supply pressure and short-term price movements.
In simple terms, the lockup means a portion of the tokens won’t be freely tradable right away. This can help reduce sudden selling pressure in the market, at least in the near term. It’s a strategy often used in token sales to balance fundraising needs with market stability.
The remaining portion of the tokens, however, follows standard settlement timelines, meaning those could gradually make their way into circulation depending on how the counterparties choose to manage them.
World Assets Leads The Transaction Execution
The sales were executed through World Assets Ltd., which handled the OTC process on behalf of the broader ecosystem. This entity appears to be playing a central role in managing token distribution and coordinating large-scale transactions like this one.
According to the details shared, the full $65 million raise has now been completed, with all four counterparties accounted for. The transactions were structured privately, which is typical for OTC deals, allowing large volumes to be moved without directly impacting public exchange prices.
There’s also mention of a multisig wallet tied to the settlements: 0xE79718Fe76c718fE98a9a3D106FCa773a40861a3. This wallet is expected to handle the remaining settlement processes associated with the completed sales.
Funding Allocation Across Key Areas Of Development
The foundation made it clear that the funds raised won’t just sit idle. Instead, they are already earmarked for several core areas of the project.
A portion will go toward ongoing operations, basically keeping the entire system running day-to-day. Another chunk is allocated to research and development, which suggests the team is still actively building and refining its technology.
Then there’s orb manufacturing, which remains a unique and somewhat controversial part of the project. These devices are central to World’s identity verification system, so continued investment here signals that the team is doubling down on its original vision.
Finally, ecosystem development is also listed as a priority. That usually includes partnerships, developer incentives, and overall network growth efforts.
What This Means For The WLD Token And Market Position
From a market perspective, this kind of OTC raise can be interpreted in different ways depending on how you look at it.
On one hand, it shows that there’s still institutional or private interest in the project. Securing $65 million from four counterparties in such a short period isn’t something that happens without a certain level of confidence from those involved.
On the other hand, token sales, even structured ones, can raise concerns about dilution or future selling pressure. The six-month lockup on part of the tokens helps address that to some extent, but it doesn’t eliminate those concerns entirely.
Still, OTC deals like this are generally seen as a more controlled way to raise funds compared to open market selling.
A Quiet But Strategic Move In A Competitive Landscape
What stands out about this update is how low-key it feels compared to the size of the raise. There’s no major hype push, just a straightforward disclosure of what has already been completed.
That approach might actually work in the project’s favor. Instead of drawing attention to speculation, the focus stays on execution, raising funds, allocating resources, and continuing development.
As the World Foundation moves forward, how effectively it uses this $65 million will likely matter more than the raise itself. Between operations, R&D, and ecosystem growth, there’s a lot riding on how these funds are deployed over the coming months.
For now, though, the message is simple: the project is still building, still raising, and still positioning itself for whatever comes next.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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