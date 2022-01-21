With Bitcoin Price Crashing, These 3 Cryptocurrencies Gained Over 200% Today

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue their downwards trend this Friday, decreasing by over 10% in price over the past 24 hours. Crypto winter is in full effect, and the markets are a bloodbath. However, the good news is there’s never a shortage of unicorn projects that continue to see significant price hikes despite the bearish sentiment.
This article looks at the top three cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. Influencer Finance (INFLUENCE) +220%
Launched on January 20th, 2022, Influencer Finance wants to connect fans with influences on and off the blockchain. Influencer Finance is an all-in-one decentralized social media and creator management platform, including an NFT marketplace.
Influencer Finance features are a socialize-to-earn model on their platform, a decentralized exchange, a multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet, and an NFT marketplace.
Influencer Finance appeals to YouTubers and Instagram influencers, enabling creators to streamline their social media presence, accept payments, drive revenue, and increase sales.
Their iOS and Android apps are currently in development, and unfortunately, Influencer Finance doesn’t have a Minimum Viable Product at this time.
INFLUENCE is the native BEP-20 token on the platform, and users can purchase it on PancakeSwap.
2. Project X Nodes (PXT) +510%
Launched on January 10th, 2022, Project X Nodes is a passive income cryptocurrency built on the Avalance network. It’s a community-driven project, with its community called the “X-Collective.”
Unfortunately, the project currently doesn’t have a whitepaper. In addition, the website is currently inaccessible, and according to a recent Tweet from the team, it’s due to an increase in user interest.
🥳 YOU DID IT AGAIN! THE WEBSITE IS OFFLINE AGAIN! CONGRATS!🥳
The team is working with our hosting provider to up our plan.
More details on the resolution to come.
X
— Project X (@ProjectXNodes) January 21, 2022
Project X Nodes enables users to initialize their PXT nodes and earn tokens as a reward. Remember that node creation is currently disabled until the project’s migration is complete.
It’s of concern that the project’s website has been down for over seven hours. After all, if a team can’t even maintain a website online, it’s hard to trust the team to create a multi-million dollar project. I would urge investors to proceed with caution when it comes to PXT. Don’t fall into the FOMO trap.
You can purchase the PXT token on TraderJoe.
1. Mars Floki Inu (FLOKI) +511%
Launched in December 2021, today’s top gainer is Mars Floki Inu, up over 500% in the past 24 hours. As you might have guessed, Mars Floki Inu is a Shiba Inu-themed meme coin built on the Binance Smart Chain.
Inspired by Elon’s dog, Mars Floki Inu is looking to liberate all humanity from the effects of inflation. The team combined the power of memes with utility and charity.
Mars Floki Inu is a reflection token rewarding users with a percent of each transaction proportional to their share of holdings. In addition, every trade contributes to auto-generating liquidity, which keeps the project and the market alive.
Mars Floki Inu is a classic BSC meme token, which means traders should approach this as a high-risk, high-reward trade.
You can purchase FLOKI on PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
