Why Stacks (STX) Investors are Eager to Join Golteum (GLTM) Presale

A token offering is one of the most profitable means crypto investors make life-changing money within the crypto ecosystem. At the same time, it provides crypto firms with a means to raise funds for their projects while protecting investor interests. A successful presale creates a good impression of a token’s prospects.
The success of a presale depends largely on the perceived viability and prospects of the project. Stacks (STX) holders enjoyed a remarkable presale series, with STX almost hitting $1 during its presale series. Recently, Golteum (GLTM) has emerged as the breakthrough crypto project of the year, and its groundbreaking presale successes have made an increasing number of Stacks (STX) holders consider joining the Golteum (GLTM) community.
Stacks (STX) Faces Vulnerabilities Amid Growing Investor Unrest
Stacks (STX) is an open-source blockchain platform that integrates smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) into Bitcoin. Stacks (STX) functions as a layer-2 platform for Bitcoin, providing increased scalability to the network. The platform connects to Bitcoin and validates transactions using its proof-of-transfer mechanism.
The STX is the native cryptocurrency of the Stacks ecosystem and is notable for being the first token offering approved by the U.S. SEC. The token is used for conducting network transactions and deploying smart contracts. STX is also used for staking and earning Bitcoin rewards. This makes the STX token unique as it is natively priced in BTC.
Stacks (STX) recorded an outstanding presale series due to its close connection to Bitcoin. However, recently Stacks (STX) witnessed network vulnerabilities. Its Proof-of-Transfer consensus mechanism experienced some malfunctions in April, leading to an address receiving more BTC rewards than initially calculated. This has raised some concerns for investors, with some opting for other alternative platforms like Golteum (GLTM).
Golteum (GLTM) Presale Set to Hit New Milestones
Golteum (GLTM) is a pioneering multi-asset Web3 platform that allows investors to trade tokenized precious metals. This creative approach facilitates a seamless fusion of precious metal and cryptocurrency trading. Golteum (GLTM) achieves this by transforming precious metals into tokenized digital assets (NFTs) using the ERC-1155 standard. This unlocks a new class of assets, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios while introducing other investment opportunities. Holders of these tokenized precious metals can redeem their precious metals at a ratio of 1:1 from affiliate firms like Loomis and Malca-Amit, storing them in vaults.
Furthermore, the platform’s native token, GLTM, is utilized for conducting transactions on the Golteum (GLTM) ecosystem. Holders can use GLTM for buying, selling, trading, and staking to generate more GLTM tokens. Holders can exchange these GLTM tokens for other tokens in the liquidity pool.
In continuation, Golteum’s (GLTM) treasury is secured by Chainlink’s Proof-of-Reserve consensus mechanism. This secure solution provides real-time supervision of off-chain reserves, further enhancing the integrity and trust of the platform’s tokenized assets.
In a move to further build trust, Golteum doxed six of its team members. This commitment to accountability and transparency resulted in those team members receiving the esteemed Certik silver badge following a KYC verification exercise.
Recent findings by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a U.S.-based advisory firm, predict that the tokenized asset industry is set to hit a $16 trillion valuation by 2030. This means that investors who purchase GLTM tokens have a rare chance to grow together with a market about to hit its peak.
Given the remarkable performance of GLTM, experts predict the price of GLTM is set to hit $5 once it is listed on major exchanges. The first presale round witnessed the sale of 32.5 million GLTM tokens at $0.0074. The market spotlight is currently on the second presale, with 55 million tokens offered to savvy investors at $0.012 each. This amazing opportunity should not be missed as you stand to gain a 15% bonus on every purchase. Buy GLTM now and secure your early spot to profit.
